Louis Moult tipped to be a ‘big player’ for Dundee United as ‘natural finisher’ gets off mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult tipped to be a ‘big player’ for Dundee United as ‘natural finisher’ gets off mark

Moult netted his first Dundee United goal in the 3-0 Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.

By Ewan Smith
Louis Moult opened his Dundee United scoring account against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Louis Moult opened his Dundee United scoring account against Peterhead. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has been tipped to become a ‘big player’ for Dundee United in their bid to return to the Scottish Premiership.

United’s new number 9 got off the mark in the 3-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Peterhead as the Tannadice side got back to winning ways.

He’s still gaining match fitness but the ex-Motherwell man already looks like a penalty box predator.

His goalscoring prowess will be essential to United’s hopes of winning the Championship this term.

And team-mate Kevin Holt, now the club’s top scorer after his penalty double against Peterhead, has backed Moult to make a huge impact.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult of Dundee United FC
Tony Watt and Louis Moult celebrate as Dundee United’s new number nine nets his first goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS

“Hopefully Louis is going to be a big player for us this year,” said Holt.

“You are looking at him being our main goalscorer.

“He has had a few injuries at the end of last year so to get him going early here is key for us.

“He has looked sharp in front of goal and that strike will help his confidence.

“Tony Watt is a striker but you can see how naturally it comes to Louis to get in between the goals.

“He has scored a lot of goals in his career and will be a key player for us this year.”

Louis Moult off mark before Kevin Holt’s Dundee United double

Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt netted twice from the penalty spot in the Dundee United win over Peterhead. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Holt was happy to make his own mark from the penalty spot.

Holt missed his last competitive spot-kick as Partick Thistle lost the Scottish Premiership play-off final shoot-out to Ross County.

But he showed great bottle to step up to slot home two penalties in the space of three minutes to seal the win over Peterhead.

Holt, a summer arrival from Partick, added: “I don’t know if I’m a penalty expert as I missed one in the play-off final!

“There is always that element of wonder as you have missed your last one.

“Tony Watt hit the last one and missed and the gaffer told me I was on them. That was fine with me.

“We have a young squad and penalties can be a pressurised situation.

“We had lost our first two games.

“As one of the more experienced players, when the manager asks you to step up then you take on that responsibility.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin's side get back to winning ways…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin got back to winning ways against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin had 'forgotten what winning feels like' as Dundee United boss offers transfer…
Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt nets penalty double as Dundee United end 7-game losing streak against 10-men…
Archie Meekison in action during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee
Archie Meekison offers inside track on Jim Goodwin's plan to bulk up Tannadice kids…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin explains Ilmari Niskanen absence as Dundee United boss demands Tannadice response
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean separating real sufferers from shirkers
Finn Robson is determined to kick-start his career at Forfar after being released by Dundee United. Image: SNS / Paul Reid / DCT Media
Forfar new boy Finn Robson leaves Dundee United dream behind after 14 YEARS at…
Dundee United have announced James Robertson as their new finance director. Image: Dundee United FC
James Robertson announced as new Dundee United finance director with a remit to make…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin to 'keep an eye on' transfer market as Dundee United hints at…
Paul Hegarty showed off his Scotland memorabilia during his visit to the Football Memories group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Paul Hegarty on marking Maradona and what he thinks of his…