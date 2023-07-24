Louis Moult tipped to be a ‘big player’ for Dundee United as ‘natural finisher’ gets off mark

Louis Moult has been tipped to become a ‘big player’ for Dundee United in their bid to return to the Scottish Premiership.

United’s new number 9 got off the mark in the 3-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Peterhead as the Tannadice side got back to winning ways.

He’s still gaining match fitness but the ex-Motherwell man already looks like a penalty box predator.

His goalscoring prowess will be essential to United’s hopes of winning the Championship this term.

And team-mate Kevin Holt, now the club’s top scorer after his penalty double against Peterhead, has backed Moult to make a huge impact.

“Hopefully Louis is going to be a big player for us this year,” said Holt.

“You are looking at him being our main goalscorer.

“He has had a few injuries at the end of last year so to get him going early here is key for us.

“He has looked sharp in front of goal and that strike will help his confidence.

“Tony Watt is a striker but you can see how naturally it comes to Louis to get in between the goals.

“He has scored a lot of goals in his career and will be a key player for us this year.”

Louis Moult off mark before Kevin Holt’s Dundee United double

Meanwhile, Holt was happy to make his own mark from the penalty spot.

Holt missed his last competitive spot-kick as Partick Thistle lost the Scottish Premiership play-off final shoot-out to Ross County.

But he showed great bottle to step up to slot home two penalties in the space of three minutes to seal the win over Peterhead.

Holt, a summer arrival from Partick, added: “I don’t know if I’m a penalty expert as I missed one in the play-off final!

“There is always that element of wonder as you have missed your last one.

Dundee United have a new top scorer – Kevin Holt. 3-0. pic.twitter.com/hJndqWdtvf — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 📝 (@ewansmithpr) July 22, 2023

“Tony Watt hit the last one and missed and the gaffer told me I was on them. That was fine with me.

“We have a young squad and penalties can be a pressurised situation.

“We had lost our first two games.

“As one of the more experienced players, when the manager asks you to step up then you take on that responsibility.”