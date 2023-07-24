Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing Dundee teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing Dundee teenager

The family of the 15-year-old have been informed of the find.

By Poppy Watson
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland

A body has been found in River North Esk at Edzell in the search for missing Dundee teenager Liam Buchan.

Police made the discovery in the early hours of Monday morning.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of the 15-year-old have been informed.

Officers confirmed there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A coastguard search team at the rescue centre after carrying out one search. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Liam was with family and friends at the river on Saturday July 15 when he was swept away.

A huge emergency response was sparked including police, fire and coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven along with a helicopter from HM Coastguard.

‘No suspicious circumstances’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.30am on Monday, a body was recovered from the River North Esk, near Edzell.

“Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Liam Buchan, 15, reported missing from the area, has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pictures: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
How can long waiting lists be tackled in Fife and Tayside’s social housing sector?
Coach House in Birkhill
'Spectacular' £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market
Photograph showing a group of young boys enjoying their day of berry picking in Longforgan in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Holiday memories in and around Dundee - including Longforgan berry picking and Camperdown donkey…
Tent dumped in Angus
Locals hit out at 'ignorant' dirty campers who dumped tents and rubbish at Angus…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Knife assault Picture shows; Kenneth Nicoll. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 04/07/2023
Dundee dealer admits horrific Stanley blade attack in Forfar
Mary Ballantyne from Forfar
Royal Mail 'sorry' as Forfar woman waits 12 days for cards and certificate to…
Injury and location of attack at Culloden Street
Man, 22, 'viciously attacked by multiple people' on Arbroath street
Arran McPherson admitted causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Boy racer admits killing Montrose grandmother in high speed crash