Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash

Thomas Welsh joins the Red Lichties for a week-long loan to cover for the suspended Ali Adams.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath have brought in young Dundee goalkeeper Thomas Welsh on an emergency loan ahead of their Scottish Championship opener.

The 19-year-old goes into the squad to face his parent club’s city rivals Dundee United this evening to cover for the suspended Ali Adams.

Welsh will spend seven days at the club before returning to Dens Park.

He hasn’t made any senior appearances for Dundee but did make the first-team bench towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Adams – who is currently back-up to Derek Gaston – misses the visit of United due to a suspension rolling over from last season.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper joined Arbroath in the summer from Musselburgh Athletic.

