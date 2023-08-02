RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the ‘real football’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the ‘real football’

The former Dundee goalkeeper also gives his thoughts on Dundee's signing policy.

Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield.
Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield. Images: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

All the teams who have aspirations to challenge for the title in the Championship will be hoping Arbroath can land an early blow on Dundee United on Friday night.

Even taking my Arbroath hat off, this is a fascinating season-opener.

United have sold out their allocation, it’s on the TV and both teams have had an up and down Viaplay Cup.

We’ve strengthened up front and I’d like to think we have more goals in the team now.

And Jim Goodwin has had to be busy in the transfer market after United went down.

I know Declan Gallagher from our time together at Dundee.

He’ll be a leader at Tannadice.

To sign a player who was a Scotland international quite recently is a great bit of business.

Louis Moult is another impressive signing on paper.

But getting Tony Watt and Steven Fletcher into the same team proved to be a problem for United last season and it’s a challenge for Jim to make sure it isn’t the same with Louis and Tony.

And, of course, United will have to deal with the favourites’ tag – on Friday and every week after it.

Like Dundee last season, they’ve got the biggest budget in the summer and they’ll have the biggest budget in January if they need to strengthen again then.

It’s got the makings of a great start to the season at Gayfield.

Tony Docherty is a guy I’ve got a lot of time for.

I see him out and about in the Ferry and I think it was a breath of fresh air for Dundee to appoint him.

And I also think the signings he’s made have been a breath of fresh air as well.

Dundee have a history of bringing in players from abroad who the fans have loved.

And it’s been nice to see them mix things up this summer rather than stick entirely to the ‘familiar faces’ route.

I’m genuinely excited to see how Tony’s team comes together.

Trevor Carson makes a save for Dundee United.
Trevor Carson makes a save for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

And I can understand why he’s gone for Trevor Carson as a goalie.

After the manager, the keeper is the next one in the spotlight when things go wrong.

You just need to look at United’s struggles last season – if they’d got that position right, they probably wouldn’t have gone down.

Ninth place is the target for Dundee but hopefully this season will be the start of a sustained spell in the top flight and the end of the yo-yo years.

There were the usual shocks in the Viaplay Cup.

Playing competitive football in July is such a leveller and the part-time teams have a great opportunity of causing an upset.

I do think the time is right to have a look at changing the format, though.

For me, it’s still more like pre-season than the real thing.

And is that right for a major national cup competition?

So I’ve got sympathy for Steven MacLean and St Johnstone, who suffered with injuries and signings not being in the door.

Steven will have a learned a lot about his younger players.

And he’ll have his team fired up to put it behind them in the league.

I expect to see a very different St Johnstone over the next few weeks.

