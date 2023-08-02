Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson

Dundee have struck a deal with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson, according to reports.

Carson emerged as a target for Tony Docherty several weeks ago but the fee the Paisley club were seeking appeared to be an insurmountable obstacle.

There has now been a breakthrough in negotiations, the Daily record has reported, and the Northern Irishman is understood to be Dens Park-bound.

The former Motherwell and Dundee United keeper was one of the Premiership’s best performers last season but there have been suggestions of a fall-out with Saints boss, Stephen Robinson, at the end of it.

The 35-year-old has played no part in pre-season and, if he does indeed complete a switch to Dundee, Docherty will have to weigh up whether Carson is ready to make a swift debut in the league opener against Motherwell.