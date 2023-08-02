Former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms goes to auction for £150,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms goes to auction for £150,000

The property, which has the potential for eight bedrooms, goes to auction on Thursday morning.

By Kieran Webster
The outside of the MacDonald Arms
The MacDonald Arms, Balbeggie. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

A former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms has gone to auction – with bids starting at £150,000.

The MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie will be open for bidding on Thursday between 10am and 4.30pm.

It closed its doors in March this year, but the interior remains the same and is ready to be reopened again.

Interior of the pub which closed this year. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
Downstairs has a large kitchen, which was previously used for the pub. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
The MacDonald Arms has access to a large garden area. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

MacDonald Arms is currently split into two separate flats – downstairs has a three-bedroom en-suite flat. This has the potential to accommodate five bedrooms.

The flat is home to a well-sized kitchen and dining area and benefits from natural light.

Prime Property Auctions, the seller, says there is an opportunity to upgrade the property to a higher standard.

A downstairs double bedroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A downstairs single bedroom. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
The downstairs lounge and kitchen area. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
A downstairs shower room. Image: Prime property Auctions.

Upstairs is home to another three-bedroom apartment.

It also boasts a well-sized kitchen and living area and family shower room.

The property currently has two tenants who generate £1,800 per month.

The whole property could yield up to £7,200 a-month if let out to its full potential.

The upstairs kitchen and lounge area. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
A large family shower room. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
One of the upstairs double bedrooms. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
There are three bedrooms in the upstairs flat. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
An alternative view of MacDonald Arms. Image: Prime Property Auctions.

The pub also comes with a lounge area and toilets for ladies and gents as well as various storage areas.

Offers can be submitted online on the Prime Property Auctions website.

The popular community pub closed in March 2023.

Great night in the village pub 🙂Last ever night in the village pub 😥It's not just a pub, it's the heart of a community, and it will be a big loss to the village.

Posted by Douglas Hoy on Sunday, 19 March 2023

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a village post office and shop is also on the market for offers over £450,000.

