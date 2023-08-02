Former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms goes to auction for £150,000

A former Perthshire village pub with six bedrooms has gone to auction – with bids starting at £150,000.

The MacDonald Arms in Balbeggie will be open for bidding on Thursday between 10am and 4.30pm.

It closed its doors in March this year, but the interior remains the same and is ready to be reopened again.

MacDonald Arms is currently split into two separate flats – downstairs has a three-bedroom en-suite flat. This has the potential to accommodate five bedrooms.

The flat is home to a well-sized kitchen and dining area and benefits from natural light.

Prime Property Auctions, the seller, says there is an opportunity to upgrade the property to a higher standard.

Upstairs is home to another three-bedroom apartment.

It also boasts a well-sized kitchen and living area and family shower room.

The property currently has two tenants who generate £1,800 per month.

The whole property could yield up to £7,200 a-month if let out to its full potential.

The pub also comes with a lounge area and toilets for ladies and gents as well as various storage areas.

Offers can be submitted online on the Prime Property Auctions website.

The popular community pub closed in March 2023.

Great night in the village pub 🙂Last ever night in the village pub 😥It's not just a pub, it's the heart of a community, and it will be a big loss to the village. Posted by Douglas Hoy on Sunday, 19 March 2023

