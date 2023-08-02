Councillor ‘frustrated’ at road closure in Invergowrie

A local councillor has told of his frustration at an Invergowrie road closure, claiming he has not seen anyone working on it.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, has complained about the closure of Errol Road.

CityFibre is carrying out work on the road as part of its £40m investment into Dundee’s digital setup.

But Cllr Forbes told The Courier that nobody has been seen completing the work, adding that the Stagecoach 39 service to Kingoodie has stopped altogether as a result of the project.

He said: “It’s really frustrating for people.

“It’s CityFibre that are doing the cabling works in all of Invergowrie and I’ve had quite a few complaints about roads being closed and nobody working.

“There is an option to get round it but Stagecoach won’t shift it so as far as I’m aware the bus has just stopped until the road is open again.”

Councillor says people ‘fed up’ that nothing is happening

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the alternative route to travel during the closure is down Main Street, on to Burnside Road and then to Station Road.

“I’m not there very often but I didn’t see anyone working on the road today [Tuesday] and I was on that street for most of today,” Mr Forbes continued.

“It doesn’t mean they weren’t working yesterday or won’t be working on it in future but they certainly weren’t working on it today.

“Understandably people get fed up that roads are shut and nothing’s happening.

“If they just got on with the work, the job would probably get done a lot faster.”

Road set to reopen this week

CityFibre says the road will reopen to traffic this coming Friday (August 4).

Paul Wakefield, senior partnership manager at the company, said: “CityFibre is investing £40m in Dundee to transform its digital infrastructure and bring next generation full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses across the city.

“This is a major undertaking, which is why we are working closely with our build partner, relevant authorities and highways teams to ensure all works are delivered as efficiently as possible.

“The works in Invergowrie are part of our Dundee rollout, and we are working with Perth and Kinross Council to manage this project.

“We can confirm a road closure is in place on Errol Road in Invergowrie, and the road will reopen to traffic by Friday August 4.”