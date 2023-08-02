Councillor ‘frustrated’ at road closure in Invergowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillor ‘frustrated’ at road closure in Invergowrie

Angus Forbes claims he has seen nobody working on it.

By Chloe Burrell
Angus Forbes.
Councillor Angus Forbes has told of his frustration at the road closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A local councillor has told of his frustration at an Invergowrie road closure, claiming he has not seen anyone working on it.

Councillor Angus Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie, has complained about the closure of Errol Road.

CityFibre is carrying out work on the road as part of its £40m investment into Dundee’s digital setup.

But Cllr Forbes told The Courier that nobody has been seen completing the work, adding that the Stagecoach 39 service to Kingoodie has stopped altogether as a result of the project.

Errol Road in Invergowrie.
Errol Road in Invergowrie. Image: Councillor Angus Forbes/Facebook

He said: “It’s really frustrating for people.

“It’s CityFibre that are doing the cabling works in all of Invergowrie and I’ve had quite a few complaints about roads being closed and nobody working.

“There is an option to get round it but Stagecoach won’t shift it so as far as I’m aware the bus has just stopped until the road is open again.”

Councillor says people ‘fed up’ that nothing is happening

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the alternative route to travel during the closure is down Main Street, on to Burnside Road and then to Station Road.

“I’m not there very often but I didn’t see anyone working on the road today [Tuesday] and I was on that street for most of today,” Mr Forbes continued.

“It doesn’t mean they weren’t working yesterday or won’t be working on it in future but they certainly weren’t working on it today.

“Understandably people get fed up that roads are shut and nothing’s happening.

“If they just got on with the work, the job would probably get done a lot faster.”

Road set to reopen this week

CityFibre says the road will reopen to traffic this coming Friday (August 4).

Paul Wakefield, senior partnership manager at the company, said: “CityFibre is investing £40m in Dundee to transform its digital infrastructure and bring next generation full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses across the city.

“This is a major undertaking, which is why we are working closely with our build partner, relevant authorities and highways teams to ensure all works are delivered as efficiently as possible.

“The works in Invergowrie are part of our Dundee rollout, and we are working with Perth and Kinross Council to manage this project.

“We can confirm a road closure is in place on Errol Road in Invergowrie, and the road will reopen to traffic by Friday August 4.”

