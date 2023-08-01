St Johnstone are ‘in the trenches’ as Steven MacLean makes Premiership pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone are ‘in the trenches’ as Steven MacLean makes Premiership pledge

The Perth boss will be reinforcing his message this week.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone are “in the trenches”, according to manager Steven MacLean.

And he is confident that the team he selects to face Hearts in the Premiership opener will show a vast improvement from the performances Perth supporters witnessed in the disastrous Viaplay Cup group campaign.

There were echoes of the messages MacLean delivered when he took over from Callum Davidson for Saints’ survival fight.

“The real stuff starts Saturday,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“I played for long enough to have had some good pre-seasons and some bad ones.

“But, you know what, it means nothing when the season starts for real and it kicks off.

“Absolutely not one jot.

“We need to make sure we are on it. And we will be.

“There will be a team on that pitch against Hearts that represents this club well and myself well.

“If they don’t work hard or roll their sleeves up then it’s on me – simple as that.”

Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone players had a chastening afternoon against Stirling Albion.
MacLean added: “I will have a team on Saturday that will be competitive.

“I can make threats and stuff but, at the end of the day, we are in the trenches. We need to do all the basics well.

“They know that, they’ve been told that.

“That’s what we’ll be working on all week.”

