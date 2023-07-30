ERIC NICOLSON: ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’ – St Johnstone need to increase transfer budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ERIC NICOLSON: ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth’ – St Johnstone need to increase transfer budget

The Perth club's season has got off to an alarming start.

Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone players had a chastening afternoon against Stirling Albion.
Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone players had a chastening afternoon against Stirling Albion.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s season has reached its first crisis point before the league campaign has even begun.

Loudly booed by their supporters at various stages of a 4-0 defeat to Stirling Albion, it was an embarrassing conclusion to a wretched Viaplay Cup group campaign.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points as the Premiership opener against Hearts looms large for Steven MacLean and his squad.

No excuses

It is tempting – and right in St Johnstone’s case – when a result and performance like Saturday’s sinks in that the focus quickly moves to the broader narrative that has brought us to this point.

But the display was so poor, and so far removed from the brand of football the manager expects, that those involved in one of the worst results in the club’s history have to take responsibility for it.

Dead rubber in terms of the League Cup? Yes.

Injuries in key positions and players working their way back to match fitness? Yes and yes.

Youngsters finding out what real football means? Yes again.

Mitigation, all of it.

However, none of the above comes close to offering up an excuse for the lack of energy, pressing, bravery on the ball and ability to do defensive basics like sticking with your man in the penalty box.

Almost entirely to a man (and boy) it was collectively and individually awful.

What next for the young guns?

That Ben McCrystal was the St Johnstone player who finally took responsibility to put his head on an in-swinging set-piece late in the game spoke volumes for what had gone before.

The 17-year-old was brought on a few minutes after Stirling scored their fourth, with more of his team-mates hiding than showing leadership.

Circumstances don’t come much more demanding than that.

It wasn’t quite Ali McCann at Celtic Park all those years ago but, make no mistake, on an afternoon when reputations took a kicking, McCrystal enhanced his.

I would imagine MacLean will be thinking ‘he’ll do for me’ – not yet but at the right time.

For the more senior juniors, this was a chastening afternoon.

Liam Parker and Alex Ferguson will surely be sent out on loan again, while Cammy Ballantyne and Max Kucheriavyi may well be kept at McDiarmid Park but have a lot to prove to earn four starts in a row again.

The task for all of them is to make sure that the response to Saturday defines their career trajectory rather than the performance.

Could the cull continue?

From MacLean mentioning sidelined injured players in his post-match verdict at Stenhousemuir to a more recent pre-Stirling comment that the speed with which they become available to him may impact his recruitment plans, it’s been clear that the long injury list has been at the front of the manager’s mind.

No wonder.

Trying to fashion a leaner first team squad was – still is – a sensible summer approach.

Doing it while so many senior pros are in the treatment room is an unenviable task.

There’s no easy or cheap solution to this.

If MacLean has come to the conclusion that he simply can’t count on certain players being fit for their day job, they will have to be paid up.

Either that or the can is kicked down the road to January – when moving them on would be easier – and the policy of getting players out before replacing them is temporarily shelved.

A changing landscape

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Like all good sporting clichés, the Mike Tyson quote ahead of a fight with Evander Holyfield is trotted out again and again because it’s pertinent to all manner of circumstances.

End of July, 2023 St Johnstone being the latest.

Saints are cost-cutting.

As was minuted in a recent meeting with supporters, new chief executive Stan Harris didn’t attempt any smoke and mirrors talk.

“Total football expenses last year were the highest ever, it is not sustainable.”

You can’t argue with that.

Both Harris and MacLean have got a sound grasp of financial realities, the DNA of St Johnstone and the need to modernise the football operation behind the scenes.

It should be a reassurance to fans that neither are hand-to-mouth custodians passing through McDiarmid Park.

They hold the club close to heart and will act sensibly for the long-term.

But Stenhousemuir and Ayr United have put out range-finding jabs.

And now Stirling have landed that “punch in the mouth”.

League Cup group football isn’t the most reliable barometer of how a season will pan out.

In St Johnstone’s case, though, it does feel like it fairly reflects squad deficiencies that have been building.

And, while not pushing into the realms of recklessly chasing losses, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that addressing those squad deficiencies will require scaling up recruitment plans.

