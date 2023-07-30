Rishi Sunak to give green light to carbon capture project in major boost for economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Rishi Sunak to give green light to carbon capture project in major boost for economy

The prime minister will visit Scotland on Monday as he announces funding for the scheme.

By Justin Bowie
Carbon capture funding is set to be given the green light. Image: Shell.
Rishi Sunak is set to announce funding for a huge carbon capture scheme in the north-east which could create thousands of jobs.

The prime minister will visit Scotland on Monday to give the Acorn project the green light in a major boost for the economy.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) involves transporting harmful greenhouse gases north by pipeline or shipping to then store them underground in the North Sea.

The aim is to help the environment while allowing drilling for oil and gas in the north of Scotland to continue.

The Acorn project, led by carbon removal firm Storegga, is a joint business scheme aimed at making Scotland’s firms more environmentally friendly.

When up and running, the project will be centred at St Fergus Gas Terminal, near Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire missed out on carbon capture funding in 2021, when investment instead went to two areas in the north of England.

Frustration has grown in recent months over delays to funding as the UK Government faced mounting pressure to make an announcement.

Rishi Sunak will visit Aberdeenshire to make the announcement. Image: Shutterstock.

On Friday, Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn warned patience was “growing thin” as he challenged the Tories to step up.

In March, Westminster MPs urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to dish out money for the project in his Spring Budget.

Eight years ago, the UK Government cancelled its own £1 billion carbon capture competition just months before awards were due to be made.

At the time, the Tories claimed funding for the scheme was axed because it did not represent “the same value for money” as other priorities.

In 2020, the UK Government again reversed course and announced carbon capture projects would be backed to meet key climate change targets.

Last year, the Scottish Government said it would put forward £80 million to help get the plans off the ground.

The technology has proven divisive with not everyone in favour.

The Scottish Greens – who share power with the SNP – claim carbon capture is “untested” and cannot be relied upon to tackle climate change.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said: “We cannot wholly rely on a delayed and still largely unproven technology to meet climate targets. So far CCS has overpromised and underperformed.”

Activists within the SNP also unsuccessfully tried to force the party into changing its position on the technology last year.

David Duguid welcomed the planned announcement. Image: DC Thomson.

Tory MP David Duguid said: “I’m delighted the Acorn project at St Fergus has been selected for development.

“It will be great to welcome the prime minister to my constituency to mark a monumental moment in progressing towards the UK’s net zero goals.

“The confirmation of the Scottish Cluster selection for Track 2 validates what I have been saying all along – despite the constant negativity from the SNP.

“Their constant downplaying of this project, even predicting that it might never happen, has only served to potentially put off investors.”