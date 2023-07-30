Rishi Sunak to give green light to carbon capture project in major boost for economy

Rishi Sunak is set to announce funding for a huge carbon capture scheme in the north-east which could create thousands of jobs.

The prime minister will visit Scotland on Monday to give the Acorn project the green light in a major boost for the economy.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) involves transporting harmful greenhouse gases north by pipeline or shipping to then store them underground in the North Sea.

The aim is to help the environment while allowing drilling for oil and gas in the north of Scotland to continue.

The Acorn project, led by carbon removal firm Storegga, is a joint business scheme aimed at making Scotland’s firms more environmentally friendly.

When up and running, the project will be centred at St Fergus Gas Terminal, near Peterhead.

Aberdeenshire missed out on carbon capture funding in 2021, when investment instead went to two areas in the north of England.

Frustration has grown in recent months over delays to funding as the UK Government faced mounting pressure to make an announcement.

On Friday, Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn warned patience was “growing thin” as he challenged the Tories to step up.

In March, Westminster MPs urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to dish out money for the project in his Spring Budget.

Eight years ago, the UK Government cancelled its own £1 billion carbon capture competition just months before awards were due to be made.

At the time, the Tories claimed funding for the scheme was axed because it did not represent “the same value for money” as other priorities.

In 2020, the UK Government again reversed course and announced carbon capture projects would be backed to meet key climate change targets.

Last year, the Scottish Government said it would put forward £80 million to help get the plans off the ground.

The technology has proven divisive with not everyone in favour.

The Scottish Greens – who share power with the SNP – claim carbon capture is “untested” and cannot be relied upon to tackle climate change.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell said: “We cannot wholly rely on a delayed and still largely unproven technology to meet climate targets. So far CCS has overpromised and underperformed.”

Activists within the SNP also unsuccessfully tried to force the party into changing its position on the technology last year.

Tory MP David Duguid said: “I’m delighted the Acorn project at St Fergus has been selected for development.

“It will be great to welcome the prime minister to my constituency to mark a monumental moment in progressing towards the UK’s net zero goals.

“The confirmation of the Scottish Cluster selection for Track 2 validates what I have been saying all along – despite the constant negativity from the SNP.

“Their constant downplaying of this project, even predicting that it might never happen, has only served to potentially put off investors.”