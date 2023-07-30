Heart-warming moment Kirriemuir girl hugs Scotland rugby star in front of thousands at Murrayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Heart-warming moment Kirriemuir girl hugs Scotland rugby star in front of thousands at Murrayfield

Eight-year-old Caitlin Wilkie was invited to present the match ball for the game against Italy on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group

This is the heart-warming moment a Kirriemuir girl hugged a Scotland rugby star in front of thousands of fans at Murrayfield.

Eight-year-old Caitlin Wilkie was invited to present the match ball for the game against Italy on Saturday.

The youngster lives with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), a rare condition that threatens to take her eyesight before she becomes a teenager.

She walked onto the field and handed the ball to captain Rory Darge, who gave the youngster a cuddle.

Caitlin hugs Darge. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group

Since Caitlin’s diagnosis in 2017, her parents have raised thousands for research into the condition.

They recently led a Scotland team in a challenge called Carry the Gene.

It was as a result of that initiative – which saw a baton transported by runners, walkers and cyclists from John o’ Groats to the Borders – that led to the Wilkies being invited to Murrayfield.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, mum Ashley said: “The whole day was absolutely immense.

“The highlight would be taking the match ball out and handing it to Rory Darge.

“Caitlin gave him a big hug which we managed to capture and it’s a really good picture.

“After the match we got to go down into the tunnel and there was a meet and greet with all the players, it was really special.”

‘Really special’ day for  Kirriemuir girl at Murrayfield

Ashley was full of praise for fellow Kirriemuir natives, brothers Matt and Zander Fagerson, who she said showed great interest in their fundraising efforts.

“Both of them made a big deal of Caitlin and Matt actually gave her his top that he played in,” she added.

“It was really special.”

Dad Liam said: “Seeing Caitlin’s condition highlighted on the big screens in front of 60,000 people, you can’t buy awareness like that.

“The whole day was phenomenal from start to finish.”

The Wilkie family with Matt Fagerson. Image: Ashley Wilkie

Despite the daunting task of walking out in front of a capacity Murrayfied crowd, Caitlin, who is member of Strathmore Rugby Club, took the experience in her stride.

Ashley said: “We went for lunch just before we headed to Murrayfield and Liam and I were quite nervous, we weren’t able to eat that much.

“We said to Caitlin, ‘How are you feeling about this afternoon?’ And she said, ‘It will be great but this tuna mayonnaise sandwich is delicious!'”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Anya Jacobson has fought a rare form of cancer.
Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all…
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told
Neill Wilson at Station park with a picture of the 1967 Forfar Athletic squad.
Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Watch out Rory! 7-year-old Angus golfer Jayden wants to take on world's best
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Sparks fly as Angus meeting on SSEN upgrade project descends into 'bedlam'
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Cleared Brechin Infirmary site up for grabs for development of around 40 new homes
Caitlin delivers the match ball to Scotland captain Rory Darge with parents Ashley and Liam. Image: Scottish Rugby/SNS Group
Nurburgring up next for Angus Lamborghini racer Mitchell in hectic summer spell