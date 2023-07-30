Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues

It has not yet been confirmed how the 28-year-old woman died on Thursday night.

By Laura Devlin
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police investigating the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman on the Kingsway in Dundee are urging passers-by to come forward.

Officers were called to the dual carriageway at the Clepington Road roundabout just after 10.30pm on Thursday, where the woman’s body was found.

It has not been confirmed how she died.

The road was shut for more than 36 hours as forensics officers scoured the scene but reopened on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, officers confirmed the death is still being investigated.

Police during their investigation on the Kingsway on Saturday, shortly before the road reopened
Police during their investigation on the Kingsway on Saturday, shortly before the road reopened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Officers examining the scene on the Kingsway
Officers examining the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near Macalpine Road, has reopened following an incident on Thursday evening.

“At that time, the body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered. Next of kin were made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Report into Kingsway death to be sent to prosecutors

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Anyone who was in the area on Thursday night, who may have stopped at the time and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of July 27.

“Thank you for your patience and co-operation while the road was closed.”

More from Dundee

Bastille plays Slessor Gardens.
Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens
Walkers the Jeweller director Mary Vannet in the Union Street shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
One of Dundee's oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee
Dundee woman, 65, 'left isolated' as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Astrodreamer Studio feature Picture shows; The Astrodreamer team/in their studio. Astrodreamer studio. Supplied by Astrodreamer Studios Date; Unknown
Dundee indie games studio Astrodreamer getting off the ground thanks to major cash injections
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Renfrewshire teen Picture shows; Missing Renfrewshire teen. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police appeal to trace Renfrewshire teen who may have travelled to Dundee
CR0044173, Laura Devlin, Dundee, The a section of the Kingsway underneath the Clepington Road roundabout remains closed as police continue to investigate the death of a 28-year-old woman. It's been closed since Thursday night and there is chat online that police are searching a grassy verge near to where the woman fell. Picture shows; the traffic is down to one lane on both sides resulting in busy roads. Saturday 29th July 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kingsway in Dundee reopens as police probe into death of woman, 28, continues
Beer festival raising funds for the RNLI.
GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time
The ramblers found themselves off the beaten track but found mileage in our pictures. Image: DC Thomson.
DC Thomson summer memories event proves a hit with Dundonians
Beano marks its 85th birthday on July 30, 2023.
Parp parp: Beano marks 85 years of farts, whoopee cushions and stink bombs