Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues

Police investigating the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman on the Kingsway in Dundee are urging passers-by to come forward.

Officers were called to the dual carriageway at the Clepington Road roundabout just after 10.30pm on Thursday, where the woman’s body was found.

It has not been confirmed how she died.

The road was shut for more than 36 hours as forensics officers scoured the scene but reopened on Saturday.

In an update on Sunday, officers confirmed the death is still being investigated.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near Macalpine Road, has reopened following an incident on Thursday evening.

“At that time, the body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered. Next of kin were made aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Report into Kingsway death to be sent to prosecutors

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“Anyone who was in the area on Thursday night, who may have stopped at the time and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of July 27.

“Thank you for your patience and co-operation while the road was closed.”