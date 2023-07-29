Kingsway in Dundee remains closed as police probe into death of woman, 28, continues

The Kingsway in Dundee remains closed in both directions as police continue to investigate the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman.

A section of the dual carriageway, underneath the Clepington Road roundabout, has been shut since around 11pm on Thursday.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning as investigation work continued.

Drivers are being diverted off the Kingsway onto the roundabout above, and back onto the dual carriageway on the other side.

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 10:20#A90 Clepington Road The carriageway remains ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions for accident investigation work following a serious collision yesterday Diversion route here: https://t.co/U0ConOVMVx@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/kqIBlV0wQr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 29, 2023

Police were called to the A90 Kingsway West, near Macalpine Road, shorty after 10.30pm on Thursday following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

Forensics officers were seen at the location throughout Friday.

It has not been confirmed how the woman died.