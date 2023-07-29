Before We Were Innocent author Ella Berman opens up on rediscovering her teenage diaries and ‘soul-destroying’ dating app job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Before We Were Innocent author Ella Berman opens up on rediscovering her teenage diaries and ‘soul-destroying’ dating app job

London Loves LA co-founder Ella's second novel follows estranged best friends Bess and Joni after a tragic event alters the trajectory of their lives.

Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“Adapt to survive” sounds more like a Bear Grylls tagline than the motto of a teenage girl.

But for novelist Ella Berman, it was a mantra which fuelled her adolescence.

“My mum dropped over my teenage diaries in one of the lockdowns,” reveals Ella, whose sophomore novel Before We Were Innocent was released just last month.

“I was reading the pages about my friendship group when I was about 15/16, and I was just honestly taken right back to that feeling of slipping out of own skin for a few years.

“I became part of a homogenised group, you know? ‘Adapt to survive’! But I always knew like, at some point I’d come back to myself and figure out exactly what my values were outside of that.”

It was that feeling of being subsumed by the girl-group which inspired the murky, twisting plot of Before We Were Innocent, Ella explains.

Ella was inspired by her teenage diaries and keepsakes when writing Before We Were Innocent. Image: Ella Berman.

The novel, written during the 2021 lockdowns, follows two estranged best friends – hermit-like Bess and influencer Joni, as after almost a decade of not speaking, Joni turns up on Bess’ doorstep asking for help.

Through a series of flashbacks to an ill-fated teenage holiday in Greece, the tragedy which caused Bess and Joni’s fallout is revealed – as well as the consequences it held for each of them.

Female friendships ‘shape who we are’

“I feel like for me, the female friendships in my life have been the most significant ones and the most transformative,” reveals Ella, 37.

“And I think that particularly as a teenager, there’s just something very intense about that time. You’re testing the limits of everyone around you: ‘Will you still love me if I do this? What about this?’

“Bess and Joni demand a lot from each other, and I think in our female friendships in particular, we often do – but we give a lot of ourselves, too.

“And even if the friendships don’t last, they impact and shape who we are for the rest of our lives.”

Fashion brand co-founder turned novelist

Before We Were Innocent is Ella’s second novel, but first to be published in the UK, where she is more commonly known as the co-founder of fashion brand London Loves LA.

It’s no surprise then that clothes feature heavily in the novel, but for Ella, they aren’t just pop culture touchstones – they’re writing tools.

“I think clothing is a big part of character building for me, and sometimes I do use clothes that I’ve got in the London Loves LA collection to put them in so I can visualise it better,” she explains.

Ella Berman looked at the dark side of girlhood while writing her new novel, Before We Were Innocent, during lockdown. Image: Ella Berman.

“I actually don’t have the most visual imagination, so I can’t picture their faces, but I think if I can put them in clothes that I’ve seen and which place them in a specific era, then they come to life for me.”

As part of her “research” for the novel – she uses the term loosely – Ella reveals she rewatched cult TV series Laguna Beach, since her characters live in the lavish gated communities of Calabasas, California.

“I think there are a few differences between what 18-year-olds would’ve been wearing in the US and the UK in 2008,” she laughs. “They didn’t have Girls Aloud there, for example!”

Kardashian-town Calabasas is ‘different world’

Explaining why she chose to set the novel in Calabasas, she says: “I lived in LA when I was very young and then since I’ve spent a lot of time there.

“We used to spend the full summer there, so I did have some experience of observing this subculture that was very different to my own.

“But my family friends lived in Calabasas. And I remember being just completely floored by this pristine, perfect place where every house is almost identical – it’s a different world.”

Westlake Village, California. Image: Shutterstock.

Beneath the veneer of perfection in the novel’s Calabasas is a roiling mess of prescription drug addicted parents, academic pressure and indominable teenage egos.

But instead of their Greek getaway providing an escape, the remote, picturesque town of Tinos only serves to amplify the girls’ issues.

“When I started the book, in the third winter lockdown in 2021, and I was just dreaming of the blues of Greece, and just seeing anything other than muddy, grey London,” laughs Ella.

“I’ve been there quite a few times to various islands, and I just think there’s something very magical about it.

“But I think because of the time in which I was writing it, the creeping feeling of claustrophobia really set in, that I was experiencing.

“In both timelines, the women are trapped in their surroundings, so I think it really makes sense that it was a product of the time in which I was writing it.”

Media shaming follows women around

Indeed, the scandal of their incident abroad sets Joni and Bess up for a lifetime of media hounding, a theme which Ella finds morbidly fascinating as a member of the first generation to have social media from a young age.

“I was looking at my old Facebook wall posts from around age 18/19, and the photo albums we used to post,” she says.

“I just imagined if those had all been exposed, and all my letters and emails to my friends – if they were viewed through the prism of the worst moment of my life, how would I survive that?”

Ella Berman spent time in Greece, which features heavily in her new novel, Before We Were Innocent. Image: Ella Berman.

She reveals that she too went on an “ill advised” girls holiday when she was 16, meaning she has a lot of empathy for her characters.

“Thankfully nothing happened like what happens to the girls in the book!” she adds hastily. “But you know, if something had, how would we have been portrayed in the media? I imagine not in the best light.”

Dating app job was ‘soul-destroying’

Technology and the trappings of modern life are a big part of the novel, and Ella reveals that Bess’ adult day job as a complaints moderator for fictional dating app SoulM8s was drawn directly from her own experience.

“I actually did that job for a while, for a dating app which will go unnamed,” she teases. “And at first it was very fun! I was like: ‘This is amazing, I just get to read people’s messages!’

Ella Berman on the day she finished writing Before We Were Innocent. Image: Ella Berman.

“And then gradually it became one of the most soul-destroying things I’ve ever done. Because you’re only seeing the worst of things – no one’s going to report someone for a lovely interaction and a happy ending.”

As for actual soulmates, Ella insists that despite her dark humour, she does believe in them – though they aren’t always romantic partners.

“My sweet dog is my soulmate, and I think my husband would also agree with that,” she laughs.

“But I think ultimately we make our own soulmates.”

Before We Were Innocent by Ella Berman is published by Aria, RRP £20, available now from all major booksellers.

More from Entertainment

Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
LESLEY HART: My six golden rules for touring the Highlands and Islands
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
Fife's Singing Kettle star Artie reveals highs and lows of 45 years on the…
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
The Crossing album took Fifer Stuart Adamson and Big Country to fame in America…
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
Parp parp: Beano marks 85 years of farts, whoopee cushions and stink bombs
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
How have community groups benefitted from Perthshire's Enchanted Forest?
Stormzy arriving on the red carpet at the gala event, #TheMikeGala, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London, to mark his 30th birthday (Ian West/PA)
Stars celebrate with Stormzy at 30th birthday gala
Queue to get into Slessor Gardens
James and Razorlight fans slam Slessor Gardens queuing 'shambles'
Ella Berman's new novel Before We Were Innocent unravels the dark secret that best friends Bess and Joni have been keeping for years. Image: Head of Zeus/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as thousands of fans head to see James and Razorlight at Dundee…
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda have been sold at auction (LM Otero/AP)
M*A*S*H boots and dog tags sold at auction for 125,000 dollars
The 75th Emmy Awards have been postponed (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes