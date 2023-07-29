Police appeal to trace Renfrewshire teen who may have travelled to Dundee

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 16-year-old boy who may have travelled to Dundee.

Cameron Mackenzie has been reported missing from Bishopton in Renfrewshire.

He was last seen around around 1pm on Thursday July 20.

The 16-year-old is described as around 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Police appeal for public to get in touch

He was last seen wearing a black and grey Berghaus jacket, white trainers and a black crossbody bag.

Officers say it’s believed he may have travelled to the Dundee area.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Cameron or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3246 of 20 July 2023.