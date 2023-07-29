St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows ‘who is good enough and who isn’t’ after Stirling Albion horror show

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has admitted that a catastrophic conclusion to the Viaplay Cup has opened his eyes to who he can count on for the beginning of the Premiership campaign.

The Perth boss held a meeting with his players in the wake of a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to League One side, Stirling Albion.

Signings should help ensure Saints have hit their rock bottom before the end of July – and a long injury list to a squad being trimmed is early-season mitigation.

But that didn’t stop MacLean being shocked by a meek McDiarmid Park display, which saw his team four behind within less than an hour.

“It was totally unacceptable from a team of mine,” he said.

“I had 10 players unavailable but that level of performance is still not acceptable.

“I take full responsibility, it’s my team. The stick lies with me.

“I’ve just had a meeting with the players – they know exactly where I’m at.

“I’ll give them everything and I expect the same in return. I don’t think I’ve had everything in return from them.

“I want a reaction. I need a reaction. Hopefully we can turn it around.

“I think I know who’s ready and who’s not now.

“And I think I know who’s good enough and who is not – senior players and young players.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me.

‘Watch themselves’

“Some people probably need to watch themselves.

“Players will always say ‘I need an opportunity’ or ‘I never got this or that’ but I don’t think any player can say they didn’t get a chance.

“I’ve been fair – or maybe I had to play certain people.

“Everybody’s had an opportunity so no one can moan and say they haven’t had a chance.

“They’ve shown they’ve not done well enough.”

Broadening things out, MacLean added: “There’s a lot at the root of it.

“But we had enough good players to go and win the game.

“I’m not making excuses. It simply wasn’t good enough.

“The goals we conceded were poor ones to lose and we didn’t do enough to go and score either.

“We were poor all round. Poor passing, energy levels poor and commitment poor.

“They know my feelings.”

Busy week in transfer market

Former Chelsea centre-back, Sam McClelland, will become a Saints player when the paperwork is completed on his two-year deal.

That should be the start of a busy – and much needed – week of transfer business.

“We still need players in,” said MacLean. “I know that.

“And we need them in quickly.

“I’ll not just sign players for the sake of it because we’ll end up in the position we’ve been in before – when you’ve got too many players who aren’t good enough.

“You’ve got to get the right type.”

Meanwhile, Drey Wright picked up a knock in training but should be fine for the clash with Hearts next weekend.