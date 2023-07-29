St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows ‘who is good enough and who isn’t’ after Stirling Albion horror show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean knows ‘who is good enough and who isn’t’ after Stirling Albion horror show

The McDiarmid Park manager has had his eyes opened ahead of the Premiership season starting.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has admitted that a catastrophic conclusion to the Viaplay Cup has opened his eyes to who he can count on for the beginning of the Premiership campaign.

The Perth boss held a meeting with his players in the wake of a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to League One side, Stirling Albion.

Signings should help ensure Saints have hit their rock bottom before the end of July – and a long injury list to a squad being trimmed is early-season mitigation.

But that didn’t stop MacLean being shocked by a meek McDiarmid Park display, which saw his team four behind within less than an hour.

“It was totally unacceptable from a team of mine,” he said.

“I had 10 players unavailable but that level of performance is still not acceptable.

“I take full responsibility, it’s my team. The stick lies with me.

It was a St Johnstone horror show against Stirling Albion. Image: PPA.
Cammy Ballantyne reacts as Stirling take the lead. Image: PPA.

“I’ve just had a meeting with the players – they know exactly where I’m at.

“I’ll give them everything and I expect the same in return. I don’t think I’ve had everything in return from them.

“I want a reaction. I need a reaction. Hopefully we can turn it around.

“I think I know who’s ready and who’s not now.

“And I think I know who’s good enough and who is not – senior players and young players.

“It’s been an eye-opener for me.

‘Watch themselves’

“Some people probably need to watch themselves.

“Players will always say ‘I need an opportunity’ or ‘I never got this or that’ but I don’t think any player can say they didn’t get a chance.

“I’ve been fair – or maybe I had to play certain people.

“Everybody’s had an opportunity so no one can moan and say they haven’t had a chance.

“They’ve shown they’ve not done well enough.”

Broadening things out, MacLean added: “There’s a lot at the root of it.

“But we had enough good players to go and win the game.

“I’m not making excuses. It simply wasn’t good enough.

“The goals we conceded were poor ones to lose and we didn’t do enough to go and score either.

“We were poor all round. Poor passing, energy levels poor and commitment poor.

“They know my feelings.”

Busy week in transfer market

Former Chelsea centre-back, Sam McClelland, will become a Saints player when the paperwork is completed on his two-year deal.

That should be the start of a busy – and much needed – week of transfer business.

New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea.
New St Johnstone signing Sam McClelland in action for Chelsea. Image: Shutterstock.

“We still need players in,” said MacLean. “I know that.

“And we need them in quickly.

“I’ll not just sign players for the sake of it because we’ll end up in the position we’ve been in before – when you’ve got too many players who aren’t good enough.

“You’ve got to get the right type.”

Meanwhile, Drey Wright picked up a knock in training but should be fine for the clash with Hearts next weekend.

