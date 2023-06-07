Ali Adams up against ‘best keeper in Championship’ but Arbroath new boy praised by Dick Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ali Adams has been told he faces a glove war with the ‘best keeper in the league’ to win Derek Gaston’s place in the Arbroath team.

Adams, 31, has joined Lichties from East of Scotland side Musselburgh, hoping to provide stiff competition to Arbroath’s Player of the Year.

Gaston is chasing the club’s all-time shutout record.

He stands just seven games short of equalling Craig Hinchcliffe’s clean sheet tally.

And while Adams is likely to initially start the term as understudy, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has laid down the gauntlet to the keeper.

A former Junior Scottish Cup winner, Adams has played at Linlithgow Rose, Tranent Juniors, Berwick Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose, Gretna, Bo’ness United.

He has also had a loan spell at East Fife.

“Ali knows what is in front of him here at Arbroath,” said the Angus side’s boss.

“I believe we’ve currently got the best keeper in the Championship in Derek Gaston. He has been exceptional for the last few years.

“That’s a big task for anyone to overcome. Ali will have to come here, work hard and accept the challenge.

“But I already like his attitude to the game. He’s a determined character who wants to make the grade at Arbroath.

Ali Adams ‘excited’ by Arbroath opportunity

“He wants to show he can make it at this level and was the best keeper in the East of Scotland League last season.

“I’ll back anyone who is willing to put the yards in to get into my side.”

Adams said: “I’m really excited about the challenge of coming to Arbroath.

“I’ve heard fantastic things about the club and been really impressed by what they’ve achieved.

“This is a big opportunity for me and one I’ll grasp with both hands.”