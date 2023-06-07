Ali Adams up against ‘best keeper in Championship’ but Arbroath new boy praised by Dick Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ali Adams up against ‘best keeper in Championship’ but Arbroath new boy praised by Dick Campbell

Adams has joined Arbroath on a one-year deal and will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper's gloves next term.

By Ewan Smith
Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper's jersey at Arbroath. Image: Ali Adams / SNS
Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper's jersey at Arbroath. Image: Ali Adams / SNS

Ali Adams has been told he faces a glove war with the ‘best keeper in the league’ to win Derek Gaston’s place in the Arbroath team.

Adams, 31, has joined Lichties from East of Scotland side Musselburgh, hoping to provide stiff competition to Arbroath’s Player of the Year.

Gaston is chasing the club’s all-time shutout record.

He stands just seven games short of equalling Craig Hinchcliffe’s clean sheet tally.

And while Adams is likely to initially start the term as understudy, Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has laid down the gauntlet to the keeper.

Ali Adams played for Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

A former Junior Scottish Cup winner, Adams has played at Linlithgow Rose, Tranent Juniors, Berwick Rangers, Bonnyrigg Rose, Gretna, Bo’ness United.

He has also had a loan spell at East Fife.

“Ali knows what is in front of him here at Arbroath,” said the Angus side’s boss.

“I believe we’ve currently got the best keeper in the Championship in Derek Gaston. He has been exceptional for the last few years.

“That’s a big task for anyone to overcome. Ali will have to come here, work hard and accept the challenge.

“But I already like his attitude to the game. He’s a determined character who wants to make the grade at Arbroath.

Ali Adams ‘excited’ by Arbroath opportunity

Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for a place in Arbroath team. Image: SNS

“He wants to show he can make it at this level and was the best keeper in the East of Scotland League last season.

“I’ll back anyone who is willing to put the yards in to get into my side.”

Adams said: “I’m really excited about the challenge of coming to Arbroath.

“I’ve heard fantastic things about the club and been really impressed by what they’ve achieved.

“This is a big opportunity for me and one I’ll grasp with both hands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Scott Tiffoney scores in the play-offs at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Scott Tiffoney is 'throwback' says Tony Docherty as Dundee boss reveals new signing's 'big'…
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews 'already missing' St Johnstone as goalkeeper gives 'never say never' return message
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon selected for Canada squad
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Former Hamilton manager Stuart Taylor. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes Stuart Taylor his assistant manager as part of four…
Former Dunfermline star Lewis Martin has joined Brechin City from Kelty Hearts. Image: SNS
Ex-Dunfermline ace Lewis Martin was instantly sold on Brechin City move by Andy Kirk…
Is there a buyer for St Johnstone that Jez Moxey can find?
Jez Moxey: Who is hugely experienced football executive tasked with finding buyer for St…
Kieran Inglis has joined Forfar from Brechin City. Image: SNS / Brechin City FC
Kieran Inglis 'excited' to join Forfar boss Ray McKinnon - as he bids emotional…
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 01: Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at Firhill, on June 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Scott Tiffoney: Dundee agree deal for Partick Thistle star
Jez Moxey has been tasked with selling St Johnstone.
St Johnstone £10 million sale in hands of former Wolves and Norwich City CEO…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]