Dundee loan report: Whose lower league spell is ‘bringing out character’ and which ‘quick and sharp’ Dee can flourish in League Two?

By George Cran
February 22 2023, 12.26pm Updated: February 22 2023, 12.28pm
Dundee youngsters (from left) Luke Graham, Jack Wilkie and Luke Strachan are out on loan. Images: SNS.
Dundee youngsters (from left) Luke Graham, Jack Wilkie and Luke Strachan are out on loan. Images: SNS.

Euan Mutale has become the latest Dundee youngster sent out on loan to gain much-needed first-team experience.

The young striker made his senior debut over the weekend for his new club.

There are still six young Dees plying their trade on loan elsewhere right now.

So how are the boys out on loan faring this season?

Zak Rudden (St Johnstone)

Zak Rudden takes on Celtic. Image: SNS.

The most high-profile Dee loanee is certainly Rudden after he joined Premiership St Johnstone until the end of the season.

He’s yet to make an impact at McDiarmid Park, however, featuring for a total of 12 minutes over two substitute appearances.

Appearances: 2

Luke Strachan (Alloa)

The grandson of Dundee technical director and former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, left-back Luke has joined Alloa’s play-off push in League One.

Strachan has started five matches for Brian Rice’s side, coming off the bench during the weekend defeat at Falkirk, and has helped the Wasps to three wins.

Luke Strachan in action for Dundee in pre-season. Image: SNS.

He picked up an assist at the start of the month, setting up Conor Sammon for the winner against Peterhead.

After that game, Rice said of Strachan: “Strachan’s been what I thought he would be.

“Nice and steady. He gives us good balance on the left and a few assists, goals and a good delivery.

“He’s fitted in really well.”

Appearances: 6

Jack Wilkie (Peterhead)

The other Dee in League One is Jack Wilkie at struggling Peterhead.

The Blue Toon are bottom of the table and in a straight shootout with Clyde to avoid bottom spot and automatic relegation.

Jack Wilkie (right) captained Dundee Reserves on Tuesday. Image: George Cran.

Wilkie, who has been playing as a left wing-back recently, played 90 minutes for David Robertson’s side at the weekend as they lost a big relegation clash at Clyde.

The son of former Dee Lee has been a regular all season, featuring 21 times but enjoying just two victories.

Wilkie does, though, see positives in this season, even if results have been poor.

He told the Press and Journal: “It’s bringing out my character.

“Everyone knows we haven’t won a lot of games. It has been tough after games trying to deal with it.

“I feel if I can get through situations like that, it will be put me in a good position.”

Appearances: 21

Tom Findlay (Elgin City)

Tom Findlay is challenged by Ayr’s Daire O’Connor (L). Image: SNS.

Winger Findlay has impressed in League Two for Elgin City this term – so much so that his loan spell at Borough Briggs was extended last month.

The 18-year-old has made 17 starts for Elgin this season and was part of the team who came within minutes of shocking Championship Ayr in the Scottish Cup.

Elgin boss Gavin Price has been pleased with is impact, saying at the start of the month: “Tom is a really good guy to work with.

“He has a really positive attitude and is a great listener. He’s come on really well since he’s been with us and he works really hard for the team.

“I just need to find that final piece for him, which is in terms of an end product and more goals and assists, but he’s a pleasure to work with.

“He’s never let us down and he’s played a lot of football for someone of his age. He’s done well and he should be pleased with himself.”

Appearances: 27

Luke Graham (Albion Rovers)

Luke Graham in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Fellow Dees Graham and Mutale, however, got the better of Findlay in midweek as Albion Rovers registered a 3-0 victory over Elgin.

Dundee target Charlie Reilly scored twice while young centre-back Graham racked up another 90 minutes.

The 19-year-old spent part of the summer on trial at Sheffield United and has been tracked by a number of big clubs.

He is currently playing a big part in the League Two relegation battle, however.

Appearances: 20 Goals: 2

Euan Mutale (Albion Rovers)

Graham has been joined by striker Euan Mutale, a summer arrival at Dens Park from Sutton United.

The frontman joined Albion on loan last week and has already made two substitute appearances.

Dens boss Gary Bowyer said of the move: “He’s already played at Albion Rovers and that will be great experience for him.

“Experiencing first-team football is important. Scott Robertson and Stephen Wright feel the same way and they did great to get him the move.

“He’s quick and sharp and that’s a good move for Euan. He’ll learn loads there.”

Appearances: 2

