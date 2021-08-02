Dundee kid Luke Strachan on his famous football family and overcoming severe stomach issue to star for Forfar

Luke Strachan is the grandson of Scotland legend Gordon Strachan and son of Celtic coach Gavin Strachan.

However, as he takes the first steps in his football career during a loan spell at Forfar, the Dundee youngster is keen to make his own name in the game.

It’s been a difficult path for Strachan, 20, so far.

He was kept out of the game for almost a year following severe gallbladder issues.

Then the Covid-19 lower league shutdown limited him to just two senior starts at Brechin City.

But he forced his way into the Dundee first team squad last year and earned a loan move to Forfar.

And Strachan is now ready to make his own mark in football.

“I often get comparisons to my dad and grandad,” said Strachan.

“It’s something I deal with and I feel very privileged to come from such a strong footballing family.

“I’ve watched videos of my grandad. He achieved a lot and my dad did well too. But no-one ever pressured me into playing.

“It was always left up to me to decide if football was for me.”

Strachan floored by gallbladder problem

Strachan moved to Dundee two years ago after plying his trade down south.

But his progress was halted by chronic gallbladder issues that left him floored.

“I was getting severe stomach pains for about a year,” said Strachan. “At pre-season last year we were doing runs and I started feeling faint. I had to stop.

“It was so bad I thought I was going to collapse. It was an issue I couldn’t ignore so I saw a consultant.

“I got ultrasounds and I was told by the consultant that I had a chronically inflamed gallbladder. It was something he’d never seen in an athlete before.

“I got an operation and it has been a long recovery period. I still sometimes get issues but the pain is not at all like it was before.

“In a lot of ways I wish it was a hamstring injury or something else because I’d know how to cope with it.

“Because of that and Covid restrictions in lower league football I went almost a year without a game before joining Forfar.

“I’m back and determined to do as well as I can here.”

Ready to make mark at Forfar

Strachan agreed a new one-year deal at Dundee in the summer before making the switch to Forfar.

And having worked with both Loons boss Gary Irvine and assistant Scott Robertson, he’s convinced the Angus side are in the right hands.

“Gary is very meticulous in his plans,” added Strachan. “He leaves no stone unturned and has made it clear he wants us to try and battle for promotion.

“It’s probably the toughest League Two for years but we have a very good squad and are up for the challenge.”

