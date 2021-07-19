Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sam Fisher: Dundee youngster used DIY gym and Forfar loan to battle back from serious knee injury

By Ewan Smith
July 19 2021, 5.10pm Updated: July 19 2021, 6.11pm
Sam Fisher is aiming to help Forfar's League Two promotion bid after battling back from an ACL injury
Dundee youngster Sam Fisher spent his 2020 lockdown in a homemade gym recovering from the shock of suffering a serious knee injury at the age of 18.

Fisher was floored by a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he sustained during a reserve game for Dundee in December 2019.

He was out for seven months and did the bulk of his recovery in a makeshift gym in his garage.

A new three-year deal at Dundee and a loan spell at Forfar helped the teenager get his career back and he forced his way into Dark Blues’ promotion-winning squad.

Defender Fisher is now back on loan at Loons for their League Two promotion bid, hoping it will act as a springboard back to Dundee.

Sam Fisher’s garage gym

“In many ways lockdown helped me get back from my injury,” said Fisher. “I wasn’t stuck in a gym with negative thoughts in my head.

“That would be mentally draining. I was at home with my family, working out in a gym I put together in the garage.

“The physio at Dundee Gerry Docherty gave me some kit from the club and I built a squat machine.

“When I say ‘squat machine’ I actually mean two planks of wood on each side!

Sam Fisher battled back to full fitness in his homemade gym

“I also had a trampoline with bricks under it to put it at an angle.

“Gerry was in touch almost every day to make sure I was ok and the manager was in regular contact too.

“There were some really tough times on the way back.

Dundee physio Gerry Docherty helped Sam Fisher bounce back to full fitness

“I had to learn to walk again. My knee had staples on it and it was hard to put any sort of weight on it at first.

“I also couldn’t do simple tasks like putting my socks on by myself for several weeks but I was absolutely determined I’d make it back in good time.

“They said it could be six to nine months and I came back in seven before heading out to Forfar on loan.”

Sam Fisher is back at Forfar for a second loan spell

Fisher, who turns 20 next week, spent the second half of last season on the Dundee bench, playing four times as James McPake’s side earned a return to the Scottish Premiership.

He was on the bench at Rugby Park for their second leg Premiership play-off win over Kilmarnock and wants to enjoy more success at Forfar.

Sub Sam Fisher uncorked the champagne to kick-off Dundee’s Premiership play-off celebrations at Kilmarnock

“I have unsettled business at Forfar. I want to try and help the club get back to where they belong,” added Fisher.

“They were in the Championship play-offs not long ago and would like to get back to the right end of League One.

“We are more than capable of getting promoted but we can’t afford to be complacent.

Gary Irvine’s side have made an impressive start to the season

“Kelty Hearts, Edinburgh City and Stirling Albion are all showing real ambition and it’s the toughest League Two for years.

“But we have a very tight-knit group and a manager in Gary Irvine who is producing results.

“We got the bonus point win over Montrose and got three points from the camel-trek to Brora, beating a side that knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup last year.

“I hope that form continues into the league season.”

Young Dundee centre-back ruled out for the season as injury situation takes a turn for the worse

