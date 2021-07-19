Glenrothes murder latest: Police believe Mark Deavin died where he was found

Police investigating the murder of a Glenrothes man have revealed they believe he was killed where his body was found.

Officers have spent Monday carrying out door-to-door enquiries and forensic examinations after Mark Deavin was found at 1.40am on Saturday morning.

A swathe of land around Boblingen Way, where his body was found, has been cordoned off and two tents have been set up, one beside a children’s playpark.

However, the officer leading the investigation has revealed Mr Deavin died where he was discovered by a member of the public walking on the footpath.

Asked if officers have pieced together Mr Deavin’s movements in the run-up to his death, Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston of the major investigation team said: “We have to a certain extent.

“What we’ve been able to establish is that we believe that the attack actually happened where he was found but there is further work we need to do to confirm that.”

Mr Houliston , speaking to Radio Tay News, said: “Our enquiries have established some background (to the incident) but we are not in a position to disclose that.

“Boblingen Way is a footpath that travels around a considerable area of Glenrothes and is a well-used path and a member of the public came across Mark and found him.”

He went on to say he does not believe there is a wider risk to the public, although he would not state whether they believe it was a random or targeted attack.

Police have again appealed for witnesses to help piece together what happened.

Mr Houliston said: “His family are devastated at their loss.

“I’m sure there will be people in the community who know, or may know, who is responsible for this or may have vital information.

“I’d also like to reassure the community at this moment, there is no perceived wider risk.

“However, there will be a visible police presence in that area as we conduct our inquiries.”

Information can be given by contacting Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0413 of 17 July 2021 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There is also a website where members of the public can access an online form which sends information directly to the inquiry team.