Stretch of A9 closed both ways after three-vehicle crash near Dunkeld

Police have closed part of the A9 near Dunkeld both ways due to an accident involving three vehicles.

The incident in Perthshire happen at around 5pm on Monday.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene but there is no information on injuries.

Multi-vehicle crash

The collision involved three vehicles.

UPDATE❗️⌚️18:35#A9 CLOSED⛔️ The A9 remains CLOSED both ways north of Dunkeld and will be for some time due to an RTC. Emergency services on scene.#UseAltRoute meantime.@NWTrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/TuhCrUSexY — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 2, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Monday, 2 August, we received a report of a three vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunkeld.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

