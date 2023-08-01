All you need to know as UCI World Championship race comes to Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

All you need to know as UCI World Championship race comes to Perthshire

Find out the best places to see the race and what the weather will be like on the day.

By Kieran Webster
A previous cycle event in Perthshire. Image: Etape Caledonia
A previous cycle event in Perthshire. Image: Etape Caledonia

A major cycling event will take place in Perthshire on Friday, as part of the UCI World Championships.

The Gran Fondo will see thousands of cyclists race around Highland Perthshire on Friday.

Competitors will be able to choose between the larger Gran Fondo route, which is 110km or the smaller Medio Fondo, which is 70km.

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

What is Gran Fondo?

The Gran Fondo means “big ride” in Italian.

It is a long-distance, mass participation cycle race that celebrates cycling for everyone.

The top 25% of riders from 27 qualifiers across the world have been invited to take part in the Perthshire event.

Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
A previous UCI event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

It originated in Italy in 1970 – when the first race took place – and increased in popularity through the 1990s.

A Gran Fondo can be anywhere between 120km and 200km in length and involves a climb between 2,000m and 4,000m.

Competitors can also do the smaller “Medio Fondo”, which will pass through Bankfoot.

What is the route?

The route begins on Perth’s Tay Street, before making its way into Highland Perthshire.

Cyclists will ride through Tummel Valley, before going through Aberfeldy, Pitlochry and Blairgowrie.

The Medio Fondo cuts through Bankfoot before the routes combine in Blairgowrie.

The route and road closures for the UCI Cycling World Championships coming to Perthshire this summer (click to enlarge). Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Scone Palace will mark the end of the race, where successful riders will receive jerseys.

A series of road closures will be in place throughout the day to accommodate the race – you can find out more by clicking here.

A number of parking restrictions will be enforced in Perth on the day of the race, with more information on the council’s website.

Where are the best places in Perthshire to watch the race?

Organisers say the best places to watch the race are at the following locations:

  • Perth, Tay Street: 9am-11.15am
  • Aberfeldy: 11.30am-3.30pm
  • Pitlochry: 11.30am-3.30pm
  • Bankfoot (Medio Fondo only): 10.45am-3pm
  • Blairgowrie: 11am-5pm
  • Scone Palace: 11am-6.45pm

Will Perthshire be sunny for UCI Gran Fondo?

Given the size of Perthshire and distance of the route, conditions may vary depending on location.

The forecast is also likely to change closer to the race.

This is the most recent Met Office forecast for some of the locations cyclists will pass through:

Perth

The Met Office says it will remain dry for the Gran Fondo, with temperatures expected to be 15°C for the start of the race.

Aberfeldy

Like Perth, Aberfeldy is expected to remain dry on Friday, with temperatures reaching 18°C.

Tummel Bridge

Tummel Bridge should remain dry and cloudy throughout the race, with temperatures reaching 17°C.

Pitlochry has hosted cycle events in the past. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Pitlochry

Temperatures in Pitlochry should reach 18°C and it is expected to remain dry.

Blairgowrie

Blairgowrie is expected to remain cloudy and dry with temperatures reaching 17°C.

Scone Palace

The finishing point of the race will stay dry throughout the day – with the sun potentially peaking through into the early evening.

Temperatures are expected to stay up to 17°C until 7pm.

Will I need a ticket to watch?

The event will be free to watch and spectators do not need a ticket to see the race.

People can watch cyclists race by from the roadside as well as at the recommended locations.

Is Perthshire public transport running?

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed a number of Stagecoach services will be altered or potentially cancelled on the day of the Gran Fondo.

More information can be found on the Stagecoach website.

Sweeney’s Garage number 91 service in Aberfeldy will not run on Friday.

However, free shuttle buses will be running between Scone Palace and Bridgend car park in Perth for spectators to watch the end of the race.

