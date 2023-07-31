Best places to view Gran Fondo as Perthshire prepares for UCI Cycling World Championships

Organisers of a major cycling event coming to Perthshire this week have revealed the best viewpoints.

The Gran Fondo (meaning ‘big race’ in Italian), is one of the events in this year’s UCI Cycling World Championships.

It will take competitors on a 160km race around Highland Perthshire.

It is expected that up to 8,000 cyclists will take part in the race on Friday – which starts on Perth’s Tay Street and finishes at Scone Palace.

Best places to view the Gran Fondo

Organisers say the following places will be the best viewpoints:

Tay Street, Perth

Based on the banks of Scotland’s longest river, Tay Street is the best place to see the beginning of the Gran Fondo.

Tay Street is close to the city centre, which is bustling with cafes restaurants and shops to visit once the riders are on the way.

The best time to see the race here is 9am-11.15am.

Aberfeldy and Pitlochry

By the time racers reach Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, they will have already tackled many kilometres and climbs.

Organisers say this will be the best time to cheer on the competitors with legs expected to be burning by this stage.

The best time to see the competitors race through the villages is 11.30am-3.30pm.

Bankfoot

Despite not being on the Gran Fondo route, the smaller Medio Fondo will pass through Bankfoot.

The Medio Fondo starts at the same time as the bigger race.

Bankfoot Inn has been described as the best place to watch the race, where people can enjoy a drink as the cyclists race by.

The best time to see the race here is 10.45am-3pm.

Blairgowrie

Blairgowrie marks the point the Gran Fondo and Medio Fondo routes meet as the race reaches its final stages.

As with many other Perthshire towns, Blairgowrie is home to many cafes, bars and shops for visitors to use.

The best time to see the race in Blairgowrie is 11am-5pm.

Scone Palace

Both the Gran Fondo and Medio Fondo will finish in the grounds of Scone Palace.

Food and drink will be available at the palace and free shuttle buses will be in operation from Bridgend car park in Perth.

Scone Palace will be the place to be to see the jerseys for both races awarded.

The grounds will be open for visitors between 11am and 6.45pm.

The current Met Office forecast suggests Perthshire should stay dry for the race – with highs of 19C.

Many road closures will be in place for the race, with a full list available on The Courier’s website.

Further road closures will be in place throughout Dundee, Angus and Fife as part of other races throughout the week.

The UCI World Championships is the first of its kind – bringing together a number of cycling disciplines.

The Gran Fondo will take place on the same day as Perth Show – one of the Fair City’s biggest social events of the year.