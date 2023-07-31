Finalists revealed for Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finalists revealed for Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce awards

The entrants to this year's business champion awards have been described as "exceptional" and reflecting “the rich diversity and talent" in the region.  

By Gavin Harper
Alison Henderson of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Alison Henderson of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

The finalists for this year’s business champion awards, organised by Dundee And Angus Chamber of Commerce, have been announced.

After a rigorous evaluation process, 13 local companies have made the cut to move forward to the final judging round.

The chosen businesses are Dundee High School, Here’s the Plan, Utilitay, Forbes of Kingennie, Hillcrest, McIntyres Chocolate Systems, Al Maktoum College, Clootie McToot, Street Soccer Scotland, Shaper Caper, Doraqu, Ryse Digital and M2 Networks.

The judges – which this year include representatives from Zero Waste Scotland, Cam Ventures, STV and Castle Water-  will then evaluate the shortlisted firms.

On August 14 and 15, each of the businesses will present their accomplishments, strategies, and contributions to the panel.

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce award attendees.

The winners will then be revealed at the champion’s awards lunch at Carnoustie Golf Resort on September 5.

At last year’s awards, the judges also unanimously voted to name Street Soccer Scotland as the overall Chamber Business Champion.

‘Exceptional’ entries to Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce awards

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “We received an impressive number of entries this year.

“The calibre was exceptional, which truly reflects the rich diversity and talent that we have within the region.

“Choosing the shortlist was an extremely difficult process, but we are confident that we’ve chosen the best local businesses based on their outstanding achievements.”

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, was pleased with the calibre of entries to this year’s awards.

The winner of the awards, sponsored by Michelin Development, will win a £10,000 advertising package with STV.

Ms Henderson said that will help to “elevate the winner’s brand visibility and create new opportunities for growth and success.”

She added: “We are also thrilled to have Michelin Development sponsoring the 2023 Chamber Business Champion Awards.

“Their unwavering support and commitment to the local business community has played a crucial role in making this year’s awards a resounding success.”

The Financial Conduct Authority’s cash savings market review has put providers under the spotlight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
