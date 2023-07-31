Finalists revealed for Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce awards

The finalists for this year’s business champion awards, organised by Dundee And Angus Chamber of Commerce, have been announced.

After a rigorous evaluation process, 13 local companies have made the cut to move forward to the final judging round.

The chosen businesses are Dundee High School, Here’s the Plan, Utilitay, Forbes of Kingennie, Hillcrest, McIntyres Chocolate Systems, Al Maktoum College, Clootie McToot, Street Soccer Scotland, Shaper Caper, Doraqu, Ryse Digital and M2 Networks.

The judges – which this year include representatives from Zero Waste Scotland, Cam Ventures, STV and Castle Water- will then evaluate the shortlisted firms.

On August 14 and 15, each of the businesses will present their accomplishments, strategies, and contributions to the panel.

The winners will then be revealed at the champion’s awards lunch at Carnoustie Golf Resort on September 5.

At last year’s awards, the judges also unanimously voted to name Street Soccer Scotland as the overall Chamber Business Champion.

‘Exceptional’ entries to Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce awards

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce chief executive Alison Henderson said: “We received an impressive number of entries this year.

“The calibre was exceptional, which truly reflects the rich diversity and talent that we have within the region.

“Choosing the shortlist was an extremely difficult process, but we are confident that we’ve chosen the best local businesses based on their outstanding achievements.”

The winner of the awards, sponsored by Michelin Development, will win a £10,000 advertising package with STV.

Ms Henderson said that will help to “elevate the winner’s brand visibility and create new opportunities for growth and success.”

She added: “We are also thrilled to have Michelin Development sponsoring the 2023 Chamber Business Champion Awards.

“Their unwavering support and commitment to the local business community has played a crucial role in making this year’s awards a resounding success.”