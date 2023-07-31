Tony Docherty urges Dundee to be more ‘front foot’ in Premiership as he explains Shaun Byrne omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty urges Dundee to be more ‘front foot’ in Premiership as he explains Shaun Byrne omission

The Dark Blues defeated Inverness on Sunday ahead of this weekend's Premiership opener.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty has urged his Dundee side to up their attacking intensity when the Premeirship kicks off this weekend.

The Dark Blues completed their Viaplay Cup group stage campaign with a 1-0 victory over Inverness.

That was a third win in four games but ultimately wasn’t enough to qualify for the last-16 as they fell one goal short.

On the whole, however, Docherty was pleased with his team in the second half against Caley Thistle after he made changes at the break.

Lyall Cameron and new striker Amadou Bakayoko came on at half-time before Luke McCowan emerged from the bench on 58 minutes.

Zach Robinson heads in the only goal against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“Going forward in the campaign we have to be much more front foot,” Docherty told DeeTV.

“We were in the second half on Sunday but I didn’t think we were in the first half, there were too many times we played without enough intensity to get us into the final third to score a goal.

“I thought that totally changed in the second half and the introduction of the three substitutes made a huge impact.

“That’s really important. They really made a positive impact in a game we should have won by more goals.

“But the bottom line is we didn’t.”

Scoring goals

It’s been a common theme of their early games under new boss Docherty with chances passed up and not enough goals scored.

It cost them progression in the League Cup with the 3-1 win over Dumbarton the only time in the past five pre-season and cup matches where they scored more than one goal.

And that’s where Docherty will be focusing on this week ahead of the season opener at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

“The hardest thing in football is scoring a goal,” he added.

“That is the thing that takes the most work.

“That’s something we’ll work at in training and improve.

“I think with the introduction of Amadou Bakayoko we’ll have more opportunity to do that.

“We need to look at areas we can improve and we’ll work hard to do that.”

Tony Docherty on Shaun Byrne

Meanwhile, Docherty is happy with his squad but revealed post-match on Sunday that he is keen to add even more new faces this week.

Dundee's Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS
Numbers are such that experienced midfielder Shaun Byrne was left out of the 20-man matchday squad.

The experienced midfielder is yet to play a minute in competitive football for the Dark Blues this season.

“I decided to go with the extra attacker on the bench, knowing we needed the goals,” Docherty explained to Courier Sport.

“Shaun was sacrificed for that reason, no other reason.

“I just wanted that option. We never used it but the three that came on really contributed to us winning.

“We need to remember we kept a clean sheet and won against a good side. There needs to be perspective but the overriding feeling is we didn’t do enough to qualify.”

