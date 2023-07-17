Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events

Drivers are being warned of disruption during the UCI Cycling World Championships.

By Andrew Robson
Queensferry Crossing closure
The Queensferry Crossing will close for a time during the cycling event. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Queensferry Crossing and a section of the A92 near Dundee will both shut for periods during major cycling events in August.

The UCI Cycling World Championships are visiting the region over the weekend of August 4-7.

As a result, the M90 motorway and the main road between Dundee and Arbroath will both face closures to allow the events to take place.

Details have been revealed by organisers, who are urging drivers to plan ahead.

Queensferry Crossing closure for UCI Cycling World Championships

The Men’s Elite Road Race will take place on Sunday August 6.

It will start in Edinburgh and finish in Glasgow city centre – passing through southern Fife on the way.

The race sets off from Holyrood Park before heading up the Royal Mile and through Edinburgh’s Old Town, passing under Edinburgh Castle as the cyclists head down the Mound and towards Queensferry, where they will cross the Queensferry Crossing.

Once across the bridge, the riders will head west along the Fife coast before crossing back over the Firth of Forth and heading past Falkirk towards Glasgow.

Route through Fife

The racers will cross into Fife at approximately 10am before travelling the following route:

  • Ferrytoll Road
  • Castle Road
  • Hilton Road, Rosyth
  • A985 to Craigwell Path, Crombie
  • Cairneyhill Roundabout
  • B9037 through Main Street Torryburn to Main Street Newmills
  • Main Street and Low Causeway, Low Valleyfield
  • Low Causeway to Sandhaven to Balgonie West, Culross
  • C5 Culross to Longannet Roundabout to Toll Road, Kincardine
  •  Feregait, Kincardine to Kilbagie Roundabout

Upon leaving Kincardine, the race will take the first exit at Kilbagie Roundabout and cross the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

There will be a rolling road closure on the event route.

Organisers say on the day, there will be no access/egress between 9.45am and 11am.

UCI Cycling World Championships: A92 westbound closure

Meanwhile the Gran Fondo Time Trial will take place on the outskirts of Dundee on Monday August 7.

International competitors will race over a distance of about 14 miles along the A92 in Angus.

As a result, the road will be shut to all westbound traffic between the Elliot Roundabout close to Arbroath, and the West Grange Road Roundabout to the north of Monifieth.

The A92 westbound will host the Gran Fondo Time Trial (click to reveal full size). Image: UCI Cycling World Championships

This closure will be in place from 8pm on Sunday August 6 until 10pm on Monday August 7.

A diversion will be in place during the race.

The eastbound (Dundee to Arbroath) carriageway will remain open.

Changes to Perthshire Gran Fondo road closures

Details have previously been announced for a series of Perthshire road closures for the main Gran Fondo race, which starts and finishes in Perth on Friday August 4.

But due to recent safety concerns, the route in Pitlochry has been changed.

Perth and Kinross Council says competitors will now travel southbound into Pitlochry from Garry Bridge, turn left up Larchwood Road, right onto Strathview Terrace and left onto the A924/ West Moulin Road towards Moulin.

New Route Perth and Kinross A924.jpg
The new route at Pitlochry (click to reveal full size). Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Organisers have issued advice to anyone travelling to the events or through the affected areas.

