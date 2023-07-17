Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events

The Queensferry Crossing and a section of the A92 near Dundee will both shut for periods during major cycling events in August.

The UCI Cycling World Championships are visiting the region over the weekend of August 4-7.

As a result, the M90 motorway and the main road between Dundee and Arbroath will both face closures to allow the events to take place.

Details have been revealed by organisers, who are urging drivers to plan ahead.

Queensferry Crossing closure for UCI Cycling World Championships

The Men’s Elite Road Race will take place on Sunday August 6.

It will start in Edinburgh and finish in Glasgow city centre – passing through southern Fife on the way.

The race sets off from Holyrood Park before heading up the Royal Mile and through Edinburgh’s Old Town, passing under Edinburgh Castle as the cyclists head down the Mound and towards Queensferry, where they will cross the Queensferry Crossing.

Once across the bridge, the riders will head west along the Fife coast before crossing back over the Firth of Forth and heading past Falkirk towards Glasgow.

Route through Fife

The racers will cross into Fife at approximately 10am before travelling the following route:

Ferrytoll Road

Castle Road

Hilton Road, Rosyth

A985 to Craigwell Path, Crombie

Cairneyhill Roundabout

B9037 through Main Street Torryburn to Main Street Newmills

Main Street and Low Causeway, Low Valleyfield

Low Causeway to Sandhaven to Balgonie West, Culross

C5 Culross to Longannet Roundabout to Toll Road, Kincardine

Feregait, Kincardine to Kilbagie Roundabout

Upon leaving Kincardine, the race will take the first exit at Kilbagie Roundabout and cross the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

There will be a rolling road closure on the event route.

Organisers say on the day, there will be no access/egress between 9.45am and 11am.

UCI Cycling World Championships: A92 westbound closure

Meanwhile the Gran Fondo Time Trial will take place on the outskirts of Dundee on Monday August 7.

International competitors will race over a distance of about 14 miles along the A92 in Angus.

As a result, the road will be shut to all westbound traffic between the Elliot Roundabout close to Arbroath, and the West Grange Road Roundabout to the north of Monifieth.

This closure will be in place from 8pm on Sunday August 6 until 10pm on Monday August 7.

A diversion will be in place during the race.

The eastbound (Dundee to Arbroath) carriageway will remain open.

Changes to Perthshire Gran Fondo road closures

Details have previously been announced for a series of Perthshire road closures for the main Gran Fondo race, which starts and finishes in Perth on Friday August 4.

But due to recent safety concerns, the route in Pitlochry has been changed.

Perth and Kinross Council says competitors will now travel southbound into Pitlochry from Garry Bridge, turn left up Larchwood Road, right onto Strathview Terrace and left onto the A924/ West Moulin Road towards Moulin.

The UCI Cycling World Championships is the first event of its kind, bringing together several different disciplines for a series of events across Scotland.

Organisers have issued advice to anyone travelling to the events or through the affected areas.