Gran Fondo: Key Angus details revealed ahead of UCI World Cycling Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gran Fondo: Key Angus details revealed ahead of UCI World Cycling Championships

Details of the 14-mile Gran Fondo race route along the A92 between Arbroath and Dundee have been released.

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy launched the build up to the UCI World Championships in Glasgow. Image: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy launched the build up to the UCI World Championships in Glasgow. Image: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
By Graham Brown

Angus is building up to the arrival of the UCI World Cycling Championships for a race along the A92 next week.

A stretch of the A92 dual carriageway between Dundee and Arbroath will host the Gran Fondo time trial on Monday August 7.

So far, more than 500 competitors from around the world have signed up to take part in the event.

The Gran Fondo (big race in Italian) is one of the events taking place across Scotland as part of the ten-day World Championships.

Angus event

Elite international amateur cyclists will race just over 14 miles along the A92 westbound carriageway.

The event village will be based at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.

This is where competitors will register and ride out from.

It will include a fan zone and exhibition area.

Race route

The course will start from the top of West Grange Road and head out along the westbound carriageway of the A92.

World Cycling Championship Gran Fondo Angus route
The A92 route and road diversion for the Angus Gran Fondo. Image: UCI Worlds/Angus Council

The field will head as far as Salmond’s Muir, two miles north-east of Carnoustie and four miles west of Arbroath.

From there, the riders will turn and head back towards Dundee – again on the westbound carriageway.

When and where can you watch the time trial

The first riders in the men’s 19 to 34 age category will be flagged off at 10am.

Male competitors will start in age groups up until 12.42pm.

The first female Gran Fondo individual time trial riders will start at 1pm, in age group categories until shortly before 2pm.

There will be spectator zones close by the start and finish lines at the top of West Grange Road and marshals will be in place along the route.

The spectator zones are free to attend.

They can be accessed on foot or by bike from West Grange Road or using the footpath alongside the A92 westbound carriageway.

Road closures

The A92 Arbroath to Dundee dual carriageway will be closed westbound to all traffic from the Elliot roundabout at Arbroath to after the West Grange roundabout near Monifieth.

It will be in place from 8pm on Sunday August 6 to 10pm on Monday August 7.

Angus Gran Fondo TT diversion route.
The Gran Fondo diversion for light vehicles. Image: Angus Council

The eastbound Dundee to Arbroath carriageway of the A92 will remain open.

A92 eastbound traffic will be restricted to 30mph:

  • Between Claypotts, Dundee, and Ethiebeaton Roundabout
  • From Panmurefield Road, Monifieth, towards Claypotts for approximately 1½ miles
Angus Gran Fondo diversion
Part of the diversion route for the A92 Gran Fondo TT. Image: Angus Council

Diversions routes will be in place and clearly signposted.

Details are available on the UCI Cycling Worlds Championships website.

Championship organisers have also revealed the best places to watch the Gran Fondo road race.

It is taking place in Perthshire on Friday.

The racers will pass through towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, before crossing the finish line at Scone Palace

More from Angus & The Mearns

Craig Fyfe at RNLI HQ in Poole. Image: Supplied
Red Lichtie Craig takes protest over Arbroath lifeboat to door of RNLI chiefs at…
The A935 between Montrose and Brechin.
Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Arbroath were joined by guide dogs at their latest match.
Why Arbroath were joined by furry mascots at their match against Montrose
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball Picture shows; Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball . Murrayfield. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS Group Date; 29/07/2023
Heart-warming moment Kirriemuir girl hugs Scotland rugby star in front of thousands at Murrayfield
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Anya Jacobson has fought a rare form of cancer.
Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all…
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch
A fine imposed on Tigh-Na-Muirn care home has been appealed.
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told