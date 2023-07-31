Gran Fondo: Key Angus details revealed ahead of UCI World Cycling Championships

Angus is building up to the arrival of the UCI World Cycling Championships for a race along the A92 next week.

A stretch of the A92 dual carriageway between Dundee and Arbroath will host the Gran Fondo time trial on Monday August 7.

So far, more than 500 competitors from around the world have signed up to take part in the event.

The Gran Fondo (big race in Italian) is one of the events taking place across Scotland as part of the ten-day World Championships.

Angus event

Elite international amateur cyclists will race just over 14 miles along the A92 westbound carriageway.

The event village will be based at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee.

This is where competitors will register and ride out from.

It will include a fan zone and exhibition area.

Race route

The course will start from the top of West Grange Road and head out along the westbound carriageway of the A92.

The field will head as far as Salmond’s Muir, two miles north-east of Carnoustie and four miles west of Arbroath.

From there, the riders will turn and head back towards Dundee – again on the westbound carriageway.

When and where can you watch the time trial

The first riders in the men’s 19 to 34 age category will be flagged off at 10am.

Male competitors will start in age groups up until 12.42pm.

The first female Gran Fondo individual time trial riders will start at 1pm, in age group categories until shortly before 2pm.

There will be spectator zones close by the start and finish lines at the top of West Grange Road and marshals will be in place along the route.

The spectator zones are free to attend.

They can be accessed on foot or by bike from West Grange Road or using the footpath alongside the A92 westbound carriageway.

Road closures

The A92 Arbroath to Dundee dual carriageway will be closed westbound to all traffic from the Elliot roundabout at Arbroath to after the West Grange roundabout near Monifieth.

It will be in place from 8pm on Sunday August 6 to 10pm on Monday August 7.

The eastbound Dundee to Arbroath carriageway of the A92 will remain open.

A92 eastbound traffic will be restricted to 30mph:

Between Claypotts, Dundee, and Ethiebeaton Roundabout

From Panmurefield Road, Monifieth, towards Claypotts for approximately 1½ miles

Diversions routes will be in place and clearly signposted.

Details are available on the UCI Cycling Worlds Championships website.

Championship organisers have also revealed the best places to watch the Gran Fondo road race.

It is taking place in Perthshire on Friday.

The racers will pass through towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, before crossing the finish line at Scone Palace