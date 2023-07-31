Monday court round-up — £1 crime payment order and illegal SIM flushed out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — £1 crime payment order and illegal SIM flushed out

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife woman who stole £18,000 from an award-winning chocolate fountain firm has been told to pay a £1 confiscation order.

Elaine McCall, 51, was jailed in May for 93 weeks for embezzling the money from Sephra Europe Ltd while an employee at the firm’s Kirkcaldy site, between March 2019 and March 2020.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously McCall was jailed for 16 months for a similar crime in 2005.

She returned to the dock from custody on Friday for a proceeds of crime hearing.

Defence lawyer Alan Jackson said a confiscation order has been made in the sum of £1.

Embezzler Elaine McCall.
Embezzler Elaine McCall. Image: Facebook.

It means McCall has nothing to pay back at the moment but the nominal sum means the Crown can, at a later stage, review this.

A joint minute of agreed evidence, lodged before the court, states the £1 payment must be made to the sheriff clerk at Dunfermline Sheriff Court within two weeks.

Court apology

Beleaguered prisoner escort firm GEOAmey has apologised for holding up the start of a serious assault trial at Perth Sheriff Court. Bosses blamed staffing issues for difficulties bringing Glenochil inmate Dean Stirton, 32, into the dock. He was eventually found not guilty.

Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton’s face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

Illegal SIM flushed out

A jailed drug dealer from Dundee has had his sentence extended by four months after prison guards found a state-issued phone with an unauthorised SIM card floating in his toilet.

Luke Moncrieff, who was jailed for his involvement in Scotland’s heroin and cocaine trade, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having an illegal communications device at the city’s jail on August 4 last year.

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “The accused was within the toilet block and his cellmate was on the bed.

“Both were body searched, with a negative result.

“A full search of the cell was carried out and within the toilet block, a mobile phone was found in the toilet.

“The phone’s seal had been tampered with and it was found to contain the illicit SIM.”

Moncrieff admitted responsibility for the card, the fiscal depute said.

Representing himself via video link from jail, Moncrieff, 33, said he had been using the device to keep in touch with family.

Moncrieff, who was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow in 2021, said he is not due to be released until 2027.

Bogus workman jailed

Previously convicted bogus workman James Peacock, 42, returned to his criminal ways to defraud an elderly couple out of hundreds of pounds by claiming to carry out maintenance on their Kirkcaldy home. The former scaffolding firm boss from Fife was jailed in 2020 for scamming pensioners out of thousands of pounds for roofing repairs he failed to carry out and has been convicted for the same thing again.

James Peacock
James Peacock went from scaffolding firm boss to conman. Image: Facebook.

Takeaway denial knife attack

A Fife teenager slashed his mother with a steak knife after she refused to order a takeaway.

The 17-year-old, too young to be named publicly, left a cut on his mother’s arm following the incident at a property in High Valleyfield on September 14 last year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson said a row began after the woman told her son what food she was preparing and that a “takeaway was not an option”.

He began shouting and swearing and slashed at her arm with the small, serrated knife.

The wound – an approximately four-inch scratch, with the skin having split in the centre, exposing fatty tissue – was treated with paper stitches and the mother contacted police.

After being charged the boy replied: “I am sorry, it was an accident”.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said the mother believes it was accidental, the regretful teenager has apologised several times and the family has put the matter behind them.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentence until August 23 to obtain background reports.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Queensferry Road was closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges
Fisher overtook at the bend near Cluny and Strathore Road in Fife. Image: Google.
Careless Fife driver claimed off-duty police officer had been 'brake testing' him
Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert's phone as wife searched for bird snap
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.
Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like 'plane crash', court told
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Under-fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial
James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
Thomson committed his sick crimes on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline Snapchat predator avoids prison because 'deserved' sentence would have been too short
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith's in Perth
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Perthshire Met officer jailed