Under fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Under fire GEOAmey apologises for disrupting Perth assault trial

Dean Stirton was hours late arriving for his trial - and then there weren’t enough staff to bring him into the dock.

By Jamie Buchan
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Officers from GEOAmey, which apologised for delaying the start of his trial, help cover Dean Stirton's face as he arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

Beleaguered prisoner escort firm GEOAmey has apologised for holding up the start of a serious assault trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Bosses blamed staffing issues for difficulties bringing Glenochil inmate Dean Stirton into the dock.

The 32-year-old’s trial had been due to begin on Tuesday morning but he was not brought to court until later that afternoon.

Once he was in the building, there were not enough staff to bring him upstairs from the court cells and sit with him in the courtroom.

The sitting was aborted and jurors – who had arrived before 10am – were eventually sent home for the night after being told “technical issues” remained unresolved.

Convicted fraudster Stirton eventually appeared on Wednesday morning, after he was made a “priority” by GEOAmey.

Stirton denied assaulting former friend Duncan Sutherland with a Buckfast bottle and a baton in March 2021.

His trial collapsed on Thursday morning following evidence from his alleged victim.

‘Disgraceful’ delays

A GEOAmey spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to the court for the issues caused by the recent staffing issue at Perth Sheriff Court.

“We can confirm that priority was given to the transportation of the individual involved and the case was heard on Wednesday.”

GEOAmey is under fire for a series of delays

It comes days after a strongly worded rebuke from the Law Society of Scotland, which highlighted “disgraceful” hold-ups at courts up and down the country.

President Sheila Webster said: “We’ve been receiving disturbing and unacceptable reports of delays and disruption in courts across Scotland for quite some time and it appears that the problems are getting worse with no end in sight.”

In May, GEOAmey bosses were hauled before a sheriff in Forfar to explain recurring delays, including a shoplifter who was four hours late for trial.

Altercation

Stirton, who was jailed for 32 months following a conviction for fraud at Airdie Sheriff Court, faced allegations he battered Mr Sutherland with a baton and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, leaving him injured and permanently disfigured.

He denied the charge, arguing he was acting in self defence.

Mr Sutherland’s sister-in-law Veronica Herman, 41, told the trial she saw the alleged victim soaked in blood after a confrontation with Stirton on Leslie Court.

Mr Sutherland told defence solicitor Paul Ralph he and Stirton had been good friends up until the altercation.

Mr Tickle
Perth Sheriff Court.

The 42-year-old said he struck Stirton over the head with his acoustic guitar after he hit him two or three times on the rib cage with a metal pole.

“He was drunk, so it wasn’t hard,” Mr Sutherland said.

The guitar “shattered,” he said, and Stirton walked away.

Mr Sutherland said he could not explain a cut to the side of his head, which had left a lasting scar. He said he did not see Stirton with a bottle.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie confirmed that the Crown was no longer seeking a conviction.

Stirton was formally found not guilty.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
Thomson committed his sick crimes on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline Snapchat predator avoids prison because 'deserved' sentence would have been too short
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith's in Perth
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Perthshire Met officer jailed
A fine imposed on Tigh-Na-Muirn care home has been appealed.
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told
Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
The incident was caught on Fat Sam's CCTV last year.
Dundee pair jailed after stranger bottled outside Fat Sam's
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver who struck two children on Perthshire road handed ‘minimum’ ban
Ronald Smith has been imprisoned for a decade. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Dundee school taxi driver jailed for child rape
Dylan De Ridder was warned about the potential damage of his airsoft gun pellets. Image: Facebook.
Fife man who scared young girl by firing airsoft gun pellets out window given…