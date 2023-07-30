One of Dundee’s oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion

The owner of long-established Walker Luxury Jeweller in Dundee believes a client-focused approach is the key to success.

Mary Vannet, who hails from the city, has been with the store for her entire working life of 35 years.

The business was founded by Kenneth Walker in Blairgowrie but then moved to Dundee.

Mary said: “Walkers started life as a family business with founder Kenneth some 70 years ago.

“Although there are no family members left in the business, the name Walkers the Jeweller is one of the longest-standing independent retail businesses in Dundee.

“It is synonymous with affordable luxury jewellery and watches and offering a personalised shopping experience.”

Importance of customer experience

It currently employs eight staff, all local to Dundee and with a combined industry experience of more than 140 years.

Mary, who said diamonds and watches never go out of fashion, added the benefit of being an independent business is it allows the team to focus on the needs of customers.

She added: “We pride ourselves in being able to get to know them.

“Another benefit of being independent is the ability to choose our own products and ensure we have fantastic and beautiful pieces across all price points to suit any customer.

“We also pride ourselves in being a local business in the heart of Dundee but our customers come from near and far.

“We’re fortunate to have built great relationships with our clients that many have stayed with us and return year after year.”

Making Walker Luxury Jeweller stand out

With regard to competition in the market, Mary said she will never take business for granted, but believes Walkers’ reputation stands out from the crowd.

She said: “There are other jewellers around and we never underestimate that or take our business for granted.

“But we’re proud to work with jewellery and watch companies that have a limited UK distribution network.

“We’re fortunate to have a unique offering. That helps us stand out from the crowd and offer a range we believe speaks for itself.

“They help us stand out from the crowd.

“Our client experience is always forefront – we always strive to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Dundee to ‘expand and thrive’

As for the biggest opportunities, Mary said she will continue to invest in the business and try to grow Walkers further.

She said: “Dundee is fast becoming a tourist destination.

“In addition to the projects that are happening, there’s no reason for our city not to expand and thrive.

“Of course, our goal is always to invest and expand. Dundee is an exciting and vibrant city with wonderful potential.

“We are proud to be part of the retail landscape, having worked in the city for nearly 70 years. We welcome the next evolving face of Dundee.”