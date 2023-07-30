One of Dundee’s oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of Dundee’s oldest shops on why it will never go out of fashion

The owner said she will continue to invest and try to grow the historic Dundee business. 

Walkers the Jeweller director Mary Vannet in the Union Street shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

The owner of long-established Walker Luxury Jeweller in Dundee believes a client-focused approach is the key to success.

Mary Vannet, who hails from the city, has been with the store for her entire working life of 35 years.

The business was founded by Kenneth Walker in Blairgowrie but then moved to Dundee.

Mary said: “Walkers started life as a family business with founder Kenneth some 70 years ago.

“Although there are no family members left in the business, the name Walkers the Jeweller is one of the longest-standing independent retail businesses in Dundee.

“It is synonymous with affordable luxury jewellery and watches and offering a personalised shopping experience.”

Importance of customer experience

It currently employs eight staff, all local to Dundee and with a combined industry experience of more than 140 years.

Mary, who said diamonds and watches never go out of fashion, added the benefit of being an independent business is it allows the team to focus on the needs of customers.

She added: “We pride ourselves in being able to get to know them.

Mary showing Walkers the Jewellers products to Elaine Lyon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Another benefit of being independent is the ability to choose our own products and ensure we have fantastic and beautiful pieces across all price points to suit any customer.

“We also pride ourselves in being a local business in the heart of Dundee but our customers come from near and far.

“We’re fortunate to have built great relationships with our clients that many have stayed with us and return year after year.”

Making Walker Luxury Jeweller stand out

With regard to competition in the market, Mary said she will never take business for granted, but believes Walkers’ reputation stands out from the crowd.

She said: “There are other jewellers around and we never underestimate that or take our business for granted.

“But we’re proud to work with jewellery and watch companies that have a limited UK distribution network.

Some of the display of diamond jewellery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We’re fortunate to have a unique offering. That helps us stand out from the crowd and offer a range we believe speaks for itself.

“They help us stand out from the crowd.

“Our client experience is always forefront – we always strive to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Dundee to ‘expand and thrive’

As for the biggest opportunities, Mary said she will continue to invest in the business and try to grow Walkers further.

She said: “Dundee is fast becoming a tourist destination.

“In addition to the projects that are happening, there’s no reason for our city not to expand and thrive.

“Of course, our goal is always to invest and expand. Dundee is an exciting and vibrant city with wonderful potential.

“We are proud to be part of the retail landscape, having worked in the city for nearly 70 years. We welcome the next evolving face of Dundee.”

