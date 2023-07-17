‘I told him to grab his stuff and leave’: Residents recall moment fire took hold in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I told him to grab his stuff and leave’: Residents recall moment fire took hold in Dundee flat

Emergency services were called to Cleghorn Street at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

By Poppy Watson
Smoke coming from flats on Cleghorn Street during a fire
Smoke was seen billowing from the flat on Saturday. Image: Jeremy Dixon

A Dundee teenager has recalled the moment she told her boyfriend to “grab his stuff and leave” as a fire took hold in a flat next door.

Emergency services were called to Cleghorn Street at around 7.30pm on Saturday after the ground-floor property when up in flames.

People in the affected block fled as “thick black smoke” filled their homes.

It is understood some residents were checked over by paramedics at the scene but no one was seriously injured.

Hallway of Dundee block ‘filled with smoke’ during fire

The flat, just off Lochee Road, has been badly damaged by the blaze – with its windows boarded up on Monday.

A smell of smoke was still hanging in the air more than 36 hours on from the incident.

Beyonte Edwards, 18, who lives in the block of flats next door, was travelling to Glasgow when her boyfriend told her the fire had broken out.

She told The Courier: “My boyfriend was home at the time and he didn’t notice it at first but his friend down the road told him to look outside.

The boarded-up window of a flat on Cleghorn Street after a fire
The windows of the fire-hit flat have been boarded up. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

“Apparently the hallway of our block was filled with smoke.

“That’s when he called me and said, ‘There is a fire going on right next door’.

“I told him to grab his stuff, his phone and wallet and passport, and leave.

“He went outside and said there was so much smoke he could barely see down the road.

Family ‘throwing out furniture to stop it burning’

“I was on the train to Glasgow at the time.

“I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a home to go home to?’

“Everything that I own is here. But thankfully our flat is OK.

“Apparently the family were throwing out furniture to stop it burning.

“The police were trying to clean it up after.

Fire engines on Cleghorn Street
Firefighters on Cleghorn Street. Image: Supplied

“My boyfriend said most of the neighbours were outside their houses watching.

“I’ve only lived here since May, so it’s not the best welcome to the area.”

Firoz Zaveri, who lives opposite the fire-hit flat, was at work when the blaze broke out.

He said: “I work as a taxi driver so was away.

“But I was passing and I saw the ambulance.

General view of Cleghorn Street in Dundee
Residents fled the scene on Cleghorn Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

“I saw they were boarding the windows up. I was worried because I was not sure what happened and I didn’t know if anyone was hurt.

“I don’t know the family (who live there) personally but I do recognise them.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

