Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI World Championships

Some services will be cancelled, altered or diverted due to road closures during UCI Cycling World Championships.

By Neil Henderson
A Stagecoach 39 service bus - one of those affected during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
The Stagecoach 39 bus services is on of those affected during the UCI World Championships. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson

Passengers are being warned of disruption to bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire as the UCI Cycling World Championships get underway.

Bus operator Stagecoach says a number of its services will be affected from Thursday until Monday, August 7.

A number of Stagecoach bus services across Courier Country will be cancelled or altered or diverted due to road closures.

The changes come as the world’s best cyclists head to the region to take part in one of the main events on the professional cycling calendar.

Services in Perth and Kinross will be impacted on Thursday and Friday.

Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
A number of bus services will be affected during the UCI World Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Some bus services cancelled while others altered or diverted

Meanwhile, Fife services to and from Rosyth and the west of Dunfermline to Edinburgh will be impacted on Sunday as the men’s World Championship road race proceeds through the Kingdom.

Services between Arbroath and Dundee will also be impacted on Sunday and Monday,  August 6-7.

Full list of bus services affected in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Perth and Kinross services

  • On Thursday August 3, services 3, 7, 11 and 12 will be diverted.
  • On Friday August 4, service 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 23, 24, 34, 57, 58, 63 and 71 will either be diverted or will only operate for a certain part of the day.
  • Services 5, 6, X7, 8, 16, 17, 18 56, X56, 59 and 70 will operate as normal.

Fife and Edinburgh services

  • On Sunday August 6, services 8A, 19, X54, X55, X58A, X59 and 747 will either divert or not operate.

Angus and Dundee services

  • On Sunday and all day on Monday services 39, 73 and X7 will divert from their normal route. Journey times will be longer and passengers may have to transfer onto another vehicle part way through their journey.
David Frenz, Stagecoach East Scotland's Operations Director has advised of bus services affected by the UCI Cycling World Championships.
David Frenz, Stagecoach East Scotland, has warned passengers that some services will be affected. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland.

David Frenz, operations director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships will see some of the world’s greatest cyclists competing on our roads.

“As a result of the associated road closures, some of our services will need to divert and some will not be able to operate for part of the day.

“There are also likely to be delays across our network of services.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.”

