Full list of bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire affected by UCI World Championships

Passengers are being warned of disruption to bus services in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire as the UCI Cycling World Championships get underway.

Bus operator Stagecoach says a number of its services will be affected from Thursday until Monday, August 7.

A number of Stagecoach bus services across Courier Country will be cancelled or altered or diverted due to road closures.

The changes come as the world’s best cyclists head to the region to take part in one of the main events on the professional cycling calendar.

Services in Perth and Kinross will be impacted on Thursday and Friday.

Some bus services cancelled while others altered or diverted

Meanwhile, Fife services to and from Rosyth and the west of Dunfermline to Edinburgh will be impacted on Sunday as the men’s World Championship road race proceeds through the Kingdom.

Services between Arbroath and Dundee will also be impacted on Sunday and Monday, August 6-7.

Full list of bus services affected in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Perth and Kinross services

On Thursday August 3, services 3, 7, 11 and 12 will be diverted.

On Friday August 4, service 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 23, 24, 34, 57, 58, 63 and 71 will either be diverted or will only operate for a certain part of the day.

Services 5, 6, X7, 8, 16, 17, 18 56, X56, 59 and 70 will operate as normal.

Fife and Edinburgh services

On Sunday August 6, services 8A, 19, X54, X55, X58A, X59 and 747 will either divert or not operate.

Angus and Dundee services

On Sunday and all day on Monday services 39, 73 and X7 will divert from their normal route. Journey times will be longer and passengers may have to transfer onto another vehicle part way through their journey.

David Frenz, operations director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships will see some of the world’s greatest cyclists competing on our roads.

“As a result of the associated road closures, some of our services will need to divert and some will not be able to operate for part of the day.

“There are also likely to be delays across our network of services.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.”