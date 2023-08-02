Dundee B 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Slick finishing sees Dee kids through to round two

Slick finishing from Dundee B saw them through to round two of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 4-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

Three goals within the opening 22 minutes put the young Dees in control against their Highland League opponents.

But, aside from the scoreline, it was far from a one-sided affair. Despite that, the Dark Blues extended their lead on the hour mark and saw out a hard-fought victory.

Early blitz

Keeping goal was Harry Sharp for a first competitive appearance since the Dark Blues were knocked out of this same competition in February. And likely his last outing ahead of a proposed loan move to Dunfermline.

He was joined by first-teamer Max Anderson with Jack Wilkie captaining the side.

Within 35 seconds the Dee youngsters were in front. Euan Mutale flicked the ball through for Rayan Mohammed and he made no mistake, confidently curling into the corner from 18 yards.

It took just 22 minutes for a second and third to go in as Wilkie ran through on the left and finished with aplomb for 2-0 before Mutale followed suit to make it three.

The opening half was far from one-sided, however, with Buckie’s Jack Murray heading off the bar and Wilkie clearing off the line with a couple of other good chances going begging.

Against run of play

The visitors kept pushing and Max Barrie struck the post 10 minutes after the break.

But, against the run of play, Dundee made it 4-0 on the hour thanks to a deflected free-kick from Anderson.

Buckie’s Dale Wood headed wide with 17 minutes to go but Dundee earned their clean sheet in the end.

And booked their place in round two, where teams from Leagues One and Two enter the competition.

‘Best challenge boys could come up against’

Dundee coach Scott Robertson said: “We knew the challenge that would come from Buckie Thistle. They were just pipped to the Highland League last season.

“For us to have any chance of progression our players had to be at their absolute maximum.

“To a man they emptied themselves on the pitch.

“At no point in the match did it ever feel comfortable. Buckie probably had more chances than us.

“Our guys were ruthless. It might be a deceiving scoreline because it was fiercely fought.

“The goal in the second half came at the right time and the guys played out the rest of the game well considering their average age was around 17 or 18.

“This is the best sort of challenge these boys could come up against. They’ll have learned more about the real game tonight, win or lose, than they will in the U/18s league or reserve league this season.

“That’s how football is played in Scotland. I’m delighted for the boys because of the work they put in.”

Dundee B: Sharp 7, Lorimer 7, Sweenie-Rowe 6, Crowther 7, Graham 8, Murray 6 (Barnett 81), Anderson 7, Mutale 8 (Allan 77), Richardson 7, Wilkie 8, Mohammed 7 (Craik 73).

Subs not used: Lynch.

Star man: Mutale