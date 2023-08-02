Dundee B 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Slick finishing sees Dee kids through to round two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee B 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Slick finishing sees Dee kids through to round two

Early blitz puts Dark Blues in control before Max Anderson completed the scoring in the second half.

By George Cran
Dundee B defeated Buckie Thistle at Station Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee defeated Buckie Thistle at Station Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

Slick finishing from Dundee B saw them through to round two of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 4-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

Three goals within the opening 22 minutes put the young Dees in control against their Highland League opponents.

But, aside from the scoreline, it was far from a one-sided affair. Despite that, the Dark Blues extended their lead on the hour mark and saw out a hard-fought victory.

Early blitz

Keeping goal was Harry Sharp for a first competitive appearance since the Dark Blues were knocked out of this same competition in February. And likely his last outing ahead of a proposed loan move to Dunfermline.

Jack Wilkie celebrates making it 2-0. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Jack Wilkie celebrates making it 2-0. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

He was joined by first-teamer Max Anderson with Jack Wilkie captaining the side.

Within 35 seconds the Dee youngsters were in front. Euan Mutale flicked the ball through for Rayan Mohammed and he made no mistake, confidently curling into the corner from 18 yards.

It took just 22 minutes for a second and third to go in as Wilkie ran through on the left and finished with aplomb for 2-0 before Mutale followed suit to make it three.

The opening half was far from one-sided, however, with Buckie’s Jack Murray heading off the bar and Wilkie clearing off the line with a couple of other good chances going begging.

Against run of play

Max Anderson takes on Buckie Thistle. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Max Anderson takes on Buckie Thistle. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

The visitors kept pushing and Max Barrie struck the post 10 minutes after the break.

But, against the run of play, Dundee made it 4-0 on the hour thanks to a deflected free-kick from Anderson.

Buckie’s Dale Wood headed wide with 17 minutes to go but Dundee earned their clean sheet in the end.

And booked their place in round two, where teams from Leagues One and Two enter the competition.

‘Best challenge boys could come up against’

Dundee coach Scott Robertson said: “We knew the challenge that would come from Buckie Thistle. They were just pipped to the Highland League last season.

“For us to have any chance of progression our players had to be at their absolute maximum.

“To a man they emptied themselves on the pitch.

“At no point in the match did it ever feel comfortable. Buckie probably had more chances than us.

Ewan Murray takes on Buckie Thistle.
Ewan Murray takes on Buckie Thistle.

“Our guys were ruthless. It might be a deceiving scoreline because it was fiercely fought.

“The goal in the second half came at the right time and the guys played out the rest of the game well considering their average age was around 17 or 18.

“This is the best sort of challenge these boys could come up against. They’ll have learned more about the real game tonight, win or lose, than they will in the U/18s league or reserve league this season.

“That’s how football is played in Scotland. I’m delighted for the boys because of the work they put in.”

Dundee B: Sharp 7, Lorimer 7, Sweenie-Rowe 6, Crowther 7, Graham 8, Murray 6 (Barnett 81), Anderson 7, Mutale 8 (Allan 77), Richardson 7, Wilkie 8, Mohammed 7 (Craik 73).

Subs not used: Lynch.

Star man: Mutale

More from Dundee FC

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Image: SNS
Dunfermline set to sign Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp on loan
Jim Goodwin and Dick Campbell go head to head at Gayfield.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath v Dundee United is perfect start for the 'real football'
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee complete signing of St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson on three-year deal
VAR
Dundee and VAR: How it will work at Dens Park
Trevor Carson has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee agree fee with St Mirren to buy goalkeeper Trevor Carson
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's No 9: Amadou Bakayoko under the microscope as key stat reveals reason behind…
Dundee celebrate against Dumbarton. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Will Dundee's X-factor bring boom or bust this season?
Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup…
Bakayoko played under Duncan Ferguson last season at Forest Green. Image: Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko reveals message from old boss Duncan Ferguson and says Tony Docherty approach…