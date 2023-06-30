All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend

Drivers who park illegally in Dundee and Angus will face higher fines from this weekend.

Councils in both areas are raising charges to £100 for anyone who falls foul of the rules.

It comes after new guidance was issued by the Scottish Government on how much parking contraventions should cost motorists.

Ahead of the fines coming into force, we have a guide with all you need to know.

What were the previous Dundee and Angus parking fines?

Anyone breaking parking rules in Dundee and Angus has previously been fined £60.

This reduced to £30 within 14 days of issue.

The value increased to £90 if the ticket went unpaid and no appeal was submitted.

What are the new parking fines?

In both Dundee and Angus, a fine will cost £100 rather than £60.

This will drop by 50% to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

However, if the fine goes unchallenged or unpaid after 56 days, it will go up to £150.

Both councils say they hope the increased fines will act as a deterrent.

They also insist any money raised from the higher fines will be used to help run the service.

When do the new parking fines come into force?

The new higher fines come into force on Saturday (July 1).

Both local authorities say the rise is the first to be introduced in the region for several decades.

What are parking fines in Perth and Kinross and Fife?

Perth and Kinross Council increased its parking charge to £100 back in April.

Fife Council’s parking fines remain at £60 but the local authority says it is reviewing that position.

Susan Keenlyside, service manager for sustainable transport and parking, said: “Like all local authorities in Scotland, Fife Council has received revised guidance from Transport Scotland on the levels of penalty charge notices and is currently reviewing this guidance.”