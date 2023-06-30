‘It’s just like yesterday’: Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth, Fife and Angus gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘It’s just like yesterday’: Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth, Fife and Angus gigs

Romeo Challenger is the last remaining member of the original 1973 Showaddywaddy line-up.

Their 50th anniversary tour captures Showaddywaddy at their energetic best.
By Andrew Welsh

Rock’n’roll throwbacks Showaddywaddy became an overnight sensation 50 years ago – and they’re still attracting new fans today.

As he prepares to lead the bright suit-wearing hit-makers to Perth Concert Hall and Rothes Hall in Glenrothes next weekend as part of a mammoth tour celebrating half a century in music, veteran drummer Romeo Challenger says evidence of the band’s wide-reaching appeal is easy to spot.

“The weird thing is we look out into the audience at gigs and see teenagers mouthing the words to songs,” he smiles.

“A lot of them get it from their parents who’ve been playing stuff with their children around listening. They turn up with their parents and it’s kind of a family thing as well.

“The ages range from very young to very old. I’m 73 now myself and I’m loving playing just as much as I ever did.

Now aged 73, veteran drummer Romeo Challenger is still loving life in the band.

“We started touring in 1973 and never stopped – it’s just been one long tour.”

Showaddywaddy’s sole remaining original member, Romeo admits he sometimes has to pinch himself when he reflects on his epic career.

“It doesn’t seem like 50 years,” he says.

“Sometimes when I think about it, it scares me, because I have to ask myself, ‘Where did the years go?’ To me, it’s just like yesterday – I remember most things vividly.”

Teddy Boys and New Faces

Formed in 1973 by the merging of two Leicester bands, the eight-piece enjoyed incredible chart success for most of their first decade, with their unusual two-drummer, two-guitarist and two-bassist line-up ensuring they stood out from the crowd, even at the height of glam rock.

Another distinctive feature was their simple but ultra-effective on-stage image, with each member sporting a different-coloured Teddy Boy suit.

“We used to play in Leicester in a pub called the Fosse Way, and we were doing a rock ‘n’ roll review,” the sticksman recalls.

“Malc, the other drummer in the band, said we should make it more visual – make it colourful and all the rest of it. He just suggested that we all wear different coloured suits and it seemed to work for us.

Showaddywaddy started playing their fun retro rock way back in 1973.

“The funny thing about it is that our suits are probably more famous than we are,” he laughs.

Antigua-born Challenger started out in a prog rock combo, Black Widow, before hooking up with the Dave Bartram-fronted revivalists, who earned their big break when they reached the final of TV talent show New Faces in late 1973.

Looking back now, he says fate played a big part in the success that followed.

“It was great playing hard rock, but it can be self-indulgent, so you’re not really playing for the audience, you’re playing for yourself,” adds Romeo.

Showaddywaddy’s guitar-led sound takes fans back to the early days of rock’n’roll.

“In the end I didn’t really enjoy playing all that stuff and just thought that maybe a shift would be better for me career-wise.

“Showaddywaddy were initially playing pubs and gigs all over the place, and a producer from ITV spoke to our manager because he wanted us to come on New Faces, which we declined.

“But we eventually relented and it was probably the best thing we ever did, because by going on millions of people saw us.”

Showaddywaddy hits just kept on coming

A record label bidding war followed, with Cat Stevens producer Mike Hurst subsequently steering their debut single Hey Rock’n’Roll to No2 in the charts in spring 1974.

A further nine Top 10 singles followed, but the pressure to keep having hits eventually told, as Romeo explains.

“We had two great songwriters in the band, guitarist Trevor Oakes and Dave Bartram,” he says.

“We wrote our first two singles and both went top five. But we had a number one with Under The Moon Of Love and that changed a lot of things as far as choices were concerned.

“Our record company decided they wanted another chart-topper and they overlooked our originals and went for old rock’n’roll songs.

“That was in keeping with the image, but we wanted to get our songs out as well. That never happened – all the good new songs that could have been singles ended up on albums, but they sold heavily as well, anyway.”

Secret to Showaddywaddy success

Asked about the secret of Showaddywaddy’s longevity, the drummer reckons the answer is simple.

“For any band to work, there has to be friendship,” he says.

“There are exceptions – you know, bands like The Kinks and Oasis, whose feuds are well-documented. Of course we’ve had disagreements, but like any family has, and in the end they stay together.”

Following a few personnel changes in recent years, Romeo says it’s a revitalised Showaddywaddy that’s ripping it up on tour.

“The current line-up is absolutely brilliant – everybody does what they’re supposed to do, and more,” he enthuses.

“Our sax player Dave was actually in the band 10 years ago before he left, and he’s rejoined. We brought in a singer-guitarist, Billy Shannon – he was a massive fan of Showaddywaddy as a child, and is still only about 27.

Romeo Challenger, left, rates the latest version of Showaddywaddy highly.

“Our lead guitarist Stan is very young as well and comes from a professional background. He used to do cruises and all the rest of it, while Tom is a great bass player and guitarist.

“Andy’s been with the band for 11 years. He took over the lead role from Dave Bartram and he’s absolutely brilliant.”

Romeo, who says a new SWW record “is a possibility”, is looking forward to the upcoming Courier Country dates, including Arbroath on August 26.

“My memories of playing anywhere in Scotland are great,” he adds.

“They’re fantastic fans, great people who are out there to enjoy themselves. Scotland is our second home, really, and the last time we played Perth it was brilliant.”

50th Anniversary Tour tickets are available via showaddywaddy.net

