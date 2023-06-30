Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid

Crack-addicted Hayley Spink wept as she was jailed.

By Paul Malik
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.

A Dundee woman who hospitalised a vulnerable grandmother while trying to steal her handbag wept as she was sent to prison for more than a year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Hayley Spink had been “horrified” by her actions after snatching the bag from a 78-year-old woman, who had just visited the post office.

Crack-addicted Spink, who has 18 previous convictions, said she felt particularly bad  because of how close she was to her own grandmother.

Her pensioner victim suffered chest pains and breathlessness after Spink snatched her bag.

She was in clear distress and pain as she tried to fight back and was only rescued by a brave passer-by who grabbed the heartless would-be robber.

On bail and awaiting sentence

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown sentenced Spink to 24 months in prison, reduced to 16 in light of her guilty plea.

This was backdated to August last year, when Spink was originally placed on remand.

It means the habitual offender could be free before the end of the year.

Spink was also placed on a six-month supervised release order which begins when she leaves prison.

The court was told the victim suffered flashbacks and nightmares as a result of the incident and has lost confidence in going out.

Spink had been on six different bail orders at the time of the attack.

She was also on a community payback order and awaiting sentence for shoplifting.

Desperate struggle nearly led to tragedy

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “The complainer, who was 78, drove herself to the post office.

“She posted cards and went back to her car.

“She was sat in the driver’s seat when the accused opened the passenger door and tried to seize her bag.

“The complainer took a hold of it and the accused began to struggle with her.

“The complainer began to feel very breathless and had pain in her chest.

“The complainer reported feeling terrified and she didn’t know what to do.

The attack happened outside the post office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google.

“A witness saw what was happening and pulled the accused out of the car.

“She tried to flee but was restrained by him and another passing male until the police arrived.

“The complainer struggled to move due to the pain in her chest and shortness of breath.”

People at the scene retrieved water for the victim and waited until an ambulance arrived to take her to Ninewells Hospital for checks.

“She went for tests as it was suspected she had suffered a heart attack in the car.

“The consultant subsequently confirmed that she had indeed suffered a heart attack.”

The court was told she spent three days recovering in hospital, although she did not require surgery.

‘Horrified’

Spink, 35, from Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting the woman – now 79 – in Brantwood Avenue on August 9 2022,.

She admitted struggling with the pensioner to her severe injury.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, in mitigation, said: “She is stable now on methadone.

“She is described as a hard worker in prison, doing her jobs and others.

“She has managed to turn things around significantly.

“She is horrified by her conduct, particularly in light of her closeness with her own grandmother.”

