Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid

A Dundee woman who hospitalised a vulnerable grandmother while trying to steal her handbag wept as she was sent to prison for more than a year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Hayley Spink had been “horrified” by her actions after snatching the bag from a 78-year-old woman, who had just visited the post office.

Crack-addicted Spink, who has 18 previous convictions, said she felt particularly bad because of how close she was to her own grandmother.

Her pensioner victim suffered chest pains and breathlessness after Spink snatched her bag.

She was in clear distress and pain as she tried to fight back and was only rescued by a brave passer-by who grabbed the heartless would-be robber.

On bail and awaiting sentence

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown sentenced Spink to 24 months in prison, reduced to 16 in light of her guilty plea.

This was backdated to August last year, when Spink was originally placed on remand.

It means the habitual offender could be free before the end of the year.

Spink was also placed on a six-month supervised release order which begins when she leaves prison.

The court was told the victim suffered flashbacks and nightmares as a result of the incident and has lost confidence in going out.

Spink had been on six different bail orders at the time of the attack.

She was also on a community payback order and awaiting sentence for shoplifting.

Desperate struggle nearly led to tragedy

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “The complainer, who was 78, drove herself to the post office.

“She posted cards and went back to her car.

“She was sat in the driver’s seat when the accused opened the passenger door and tried to seize her bag.

“The complainer took a hold of it and the accused began to struggle with her.

“The complainer began to feel very breathless and had pain in her chest.

“The complainer reported feeling terrified and she didn’t know what to do.

“A witness saw what was happening and pulled the accused out of the car.

“She tried to flee but was restrained by him and another passing male until the police arrived.

“The complainer struggled to move due to the pain in her chest and shortness of breath.”

People at the scene retrieved water for the victim and waited until an ambulance arrived to take her to Ninewells Hospital for checks.

“She went for tests as it was suspected she had suffered a heart attack in the car.

“The consultant subsequently confirmed that she had indeed suffered a heart attack.”

The court was told she spent three days recovering in hospital, although she did not require surgery.

‘Horrified’

Spink, 35, from Dundee, pled guilty to assaulting the woman – now 79 – in Brantwood Avenue on August 9 2022,.

She admitted struggling with the pensioner to her severe injury.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, in mitigation, said: “She is stable now on methadone.

“She is described as a hard worker in prison, doing her jobs and others.

“She has managed to turn things around significantly.

“She is horrified by her conduct, particularly in light of her closeness with her own grandmother.”

