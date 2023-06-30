EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow

Anybody who might have thought the threat to Scotland’s curling venues wasn’t serious should understand the harsh reality now.

It’s very sad news that Ayr Ice Rink is scheduled to close in September.

If it isn’t saved, that will be four lost in the west of Scotland in recent times.

From a personal point of view, I’ve got loads of happy memories of competing there.

From school events to junior tournaments and women’s competitions, I’ve curled there a lot.

It’s not just my own sport that will be affected – it’s figure skating and ice hockey as well.

But from a curling point of view this is really ominous.

If a busy venue like Ayr can’t get the sums to work with the rise of energy costs, there will be plenty of others struggling with their own balance sheets.

This is a devastating blow.

I read that Ayr has more than 30 clubs and 500 members.

(1/2) We are extremely saddened to learn of the closure of Ayr Ice Rink and appreciate how difficult this decision must have been. The current economic situation poses unprecedented challenges; we continue to make the case at national level for the benefits ice rinks offer. pic.twitter.com/paDGh3k3TK — Scottish Curling (@scottishcurling) June 26, 2023

It’s good news that the Scottish Curling Board have formed a working group to examine options to support the ice rink but if there’s to be a long-term solution for the sport it’s going to have to involve governing bodies as well as local and national governments.

The curling season starts towards the end of September/beginning of October, which is looming large.

The prospect of a domino effect after Ayr is a genuine concern.

I’ve loved my first experience of the European Games out in Krakow.

It’s been the ‘behind the scenes’ fact-finder that I hoped it would be.

And seeing some big medal moments has been great.

There have been qualification points for the Paris Olympics on the line in a number of sports which has added to the importance of the competition.

One of those has been taekwondo.

I’ve admired Jade Jones for a long time.

The drive she has to stay at the top of a minority sport for so long is something I can relate to.

Combat sports like Jade’s are often decided by split second lapses of concentration.

For her to get yet another gold here shows that she still has the focus you need even after claiming two Olympic titles.

She’s got history in her sights in Paris and Jade must already be a good bet to be Team GB’s face of the Games when they come around.

I can tell you that one of the highlights out here has been Jolien Boumkwo, the Belgian shot putt champion, taking on the 100 metre hurdles.

She stepped up when Belgium’s two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury. The team would have been disqualified if nobody had taken part.

Moments like that are so powerful.

Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships! Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023 (@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

They crossover from their own sport and highlight how big a thing team spirit is.

It was a bit of a shame that the two points she earned for her nation didn’t help prevent Belgium from being relegated from Division One.

And she won’t win any awards for her hurdling technique!

Jolien described it as a “special experience” and I can guarantee there won’t have been a more popular athlete in Krakow.