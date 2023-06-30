EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow

The Courier columnist worries about which venue will be next.

The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
By Eve Muirhead

Anybody who might have thought the threat to Scotland’s curling venues wasn’t serious should understand the harsh reality now.

It’s very sad news that Ayr Ice Rink is scheduled to close in September.

If it isn’t saved, that will be four lost in the west of Scotland in recent times.

From a personal point of view, I’ve got loads of happy memories of competing there.

From school events to junior tournaments and women’s competitions, I’ve curled there a lot.

It’s not just my own sport that will be affected – it’s figure skating and ice hockey as well.

But from a curling point of view this is really ominous.

If a busy venue like Ayr can’t get the sums to work with the rise of energy costs, there will be plenty of others struggling with their own balance sheets.

This is a devastating blow.

I read that Ayr has more than 30 clubs and 500 members.

It’s good news that the Scottish Curling Board have formed a working group to examine options to support the ice rink but if there’s to be a long-term solution for the sport it’s going to have to involve governing bodies as well as local and national governments.

The curling season starts towards the end of September/beginning of October, which is looming large.

The prospect of a domino effect after Ayr is a genuine concern.

I’ve loved my first experience of the European Games out in Krakow.

It’s been the ‘behind the scenes’ fact-finder that I hoped it would be.

And seeing some big medal moments has been great.

There have been qualification points for the Paris Olympics on the line in a number of sports which has added to the importance of the competition.

One of those has been taekwondo.

I’ve admired Jade Jones for a long time.

The drive she has to stay at the top of a minority sport for so long is something I can relate to.

Combat sports like Jade’s are often decided by split second lapses of concentration.

For her to get yet another gold here shows that she still has the focus you need even after claiming two Olympic titles.

She’s got history in her sights in Paris and Jade must already be a good bet to be Team GB’s face of the Games when they come around.

I can tell you that one of the highlights out here has been Jolien Boumkwo, the Belgian shot putt champion, taking on the 100 metre hurdles.

She stepped up when Belgium’s two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury. The team would have been disqualified if nobody had taken part.

Moments like that are so powerful.

They crossover from their own sport and highlight how big a thing team spirit is.

It was a bit of a shame that the two points she earned for her nation didn’t help prevent Belgium from being relegated from Division One.

And she won’t win any awards for her hurdling technique!

Jolien described it as a “special experience” and I can guarantee there won’t have been a more popular athlete in Krakow.

