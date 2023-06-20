Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days

Those who break parking rules in the region will have to fork out more from July 2023.

By Poppy Watson
Parking fines in Angus will rise this summer. Image: DC Thomson.
Parking fines in Angus will rise this summer. Image: DC Thomson.

Parking fines in Angus will rise to £100 within days.

Councillors have backed the move, which will see a penalty charge notice rise from £60 to £100.

It will be the first hike in the charge for more than 30 years.

The new charge will come into effect on July 1.

It comes after Dundee City Council also announced plans to increase parking fines from £60 to £100 from the same date.

The move follows the publication of national guidance from the Scottish Government on how much should be charged for parking contraventions.

What are the current Angus parking fines?

A penalty charge notice in Angus is currently £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days of issue

The value increases by 50% to £90 if the ticket remains unpaid and no appeal is submitted.

What will be the new Angus parking fines?

The new charge will be £100, reduced by 50% to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue.

The charge will increase to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days.

It is expected the new charge will increase income from parking fines in Angus by 20%.

General view of West High Street in Forfar, Angus, where new parking fines will apply
West High Street in Forfar is among the areas where the new parking fines will apply. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council’s communities committee, which agreed to the rise in May, says the income will be used to maintain the service.

The local authority says any surplus goes towards parking, public transport and roads improvement.

It is also hoped that the increase will act as a deterrent to motorists and persistent offenders.

More than 3,900 fines were issued in Angus in 2022/23.

