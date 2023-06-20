Angus parking fines rise to £100 within days

Parking fines in Angus will rise to £100 within days.

Councillors have backed the move, which will see a penalty charge notice rise from £60 to £100.

It will be the first hike in the charge for more than 30 years.

The new charge will come into effect on July 1.

It comes after Dundee City Council also announced plans to increase parking fines from £60 to £100 from the same date.

The move follows the publication of national guidance from the Scottish Government on how much should be charged for parking contraventions.

What are the current Angus parking fines?

A penalty charge notice in Angus is currently £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days of issue

The value increases by 50% to £90 if the ticket remains unpaid and no appeal is submitted.

What will be the new Angus parking fines?

The new charge will be £100, reduced by 50% to £50 if paid within 14 days of issue.

The charge will increase to £150 if unpaid or unchallenged after 56 days.

It is expected the new charge will increase income from parking fines in Angus by 20%.

Angus Council’s communities committee, which agreed to the rise in May, says the income will be used to maintain the service.

The local authority says any surplus goes towards parking, public transport and roads improvement.

It is also hoped that the increase will act as a deterrent to motorists and persistent offenders.

More than 3,900 fines were issued in Angus in 2022/23.