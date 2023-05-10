Dundee Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed Those living near Dundee's football stadiums will be able to avoid parking tickets. By Reporter May 10 2023, 9.53am Share Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4378291/dundee-football-residents-parking/ Copy Link 0 comment Cars parked on Sandeman Street in Dundee, near the football stadiums. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation