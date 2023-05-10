Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins Championship Manager of the Season as doubts persist over his future at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins Championship Manager of the Season as doubts persist over his future at Dens Park

The 51-year-old led the Dark Blues to the title and promotion back to the Premiership in his first season in charge.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer with the Scottish Championship Glen's Manager of the Season award.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer with the Scottish Championship Glen's Manager of the Season award.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is the Championship Manager of the Season.

The 51-year-old led the Dark Blues to the title and back to the Premiership in his first campaign at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues’ celebrations have continued since Friday night’s division-clinching win over Queen’s Park, with players toasting their title at Dens Park through the night before a civic reception with fans in City Square on Sunday and the DSA Player of the Year dinner that same night.

Beaming Dundee boss Gary Bowyer holds the Championship trophy.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Lyall Cameron was the star of the show that night, becoming the first Dundee player ever to win the three main awards – Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

However, it is his manager’s turn this time after the SPFL presented Bowyer with the Manager of the Year award.

Bowyer led the Dark Blues to top spot after an incredibly tight Championship campaign, getting the Dark Blues over the line after going unbeaten in their last 10 games..

Doubts

Despite his success, there is doubt over his future at Dens Park.

Talks with technical director Gordon Strachan to set out plans for next season took place yesterday. And discussions with players will take place today.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan and Dundee chief John Nelms.

Earlier this week Bowyer was installed as odds-on favourite for the Blackpool job with bookmakers, but has since gone out to 4/1 behind interim boss Stephen Dobbie and Barrow manager Pete Wild.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager is on a rolling contract with Dundee and there is speculation there could be a parting of ways.

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson, an assistant to Strachan with the Scotland national team, has been reported as a possible replacement.

Bowyer has won 54% of his 48 matches in charge at Dens Park, the highest win percentage of any Dundee manager in history.

