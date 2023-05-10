Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins Championship Manager of the Season as doubts persist over his future at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is the Championship Manager of the Season.

The 51-year-old led the Dark Blues to the title and back to the Premiership in his first campaign at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues’ celebrations have continued since Friday night’s division-clinching win over Queen’s Park, with players toasting their title at Dens Park through the night before a civic reception with fans in City Square on Sunday and the DSA Player of the Year dinner that same night.

Lyall Cameron was the star of the show that night, becoming the first Dundee player ever to win the three main awards – Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

However, it is his manager’s turn this time after the SPFL presented Bowyer with the Manager of the Year award.

Bowyer led the Dark Blues to top spot after an incredibly tight Championship campaign, getting the Dark Blues over the line after going unbeaten in their last 10 games..

Doubts

Despite his success, there is doubt over his future at Dens Park.

Talks with technical director Gordon Strachan to set out plans for next season took place yesterday. And discussions with players will take place today.

Earlier this week Bowyer was installed as odds-on favourite for the Blackpool job with bookmakers, but has since gone out to 4/1 behind interim boss Stephen Dobbie and Barrow manager Pete Wild.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager is on a rolling contract with Dundee and there is speculation there could be a parting of ways.

Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson, an assistant to Strachan with the Scotland national team, has been reported as a possible replacement.

Bowyer has won 54% of his 48 matches in charge at Dens Park, the highest win percentage of any Dundee manager in history.