Professor Brian Cox will bring the universe to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Professor Brian Cox will take a Dundee audience on a journey through the universe when he brings his latest show to the city next year.

The musician-turned-physicist – who set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour – will appear at the Caird Hall on March 13 2024.

Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey challenges the audience to think about how life began and what is the nature of space and time.

The show has already taken more than 250,000 people across the globe on a journey through the cosmos using state-of-the-art screen technology – filling venues with images of far-off galaxies, alien planets and supermassive black holes.

Brian Cox mix-up with Dundee actor

Prof Cox will be hoping there are no mix-ups on his trip to Dundee with his actor namesake, who hails from the City of Discovery.

Last year, Prof Cox and the Succession star found themselves struggling to check into the same London hotel as the result of the system not allowing a duplicate.

When Brian Cox met Brian Cox on #BBCBreakfast.. and they told of a mix up over hotel rooms 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ogOsR5SWIb — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 18, 2022

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the pair spoke of the confusion of sharing a name, with the actor revealing he was initially “irked” to find he had a namesake.

Tickets for Prof Cox’s Dundee show go on sale on Friday at 10am via Dundee Box Office.