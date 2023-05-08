Dundee manager Gary Bowyer installed as bookies favourite for Blackpool job – with ex-St Johnstone boss touted as replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer installed as bookies favourite for Blackpool job – with ex-St Johnstone boss touted as replacement

Bowyer previously guided the recently-relegated club to promotion from League Two.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer (left) has been linked with a switch to Blackpool, while Callum Davidson (right) is reportedly a potential successor. Images: SNS

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been installed as bookies favourite to return to relegated Blackpool this summer.

And ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been touted as a potential replacement.

Bowyer’s Blackpool link comes just days after he led the Dark Blues to the Championship trophy, making them a Premiership club once more next season.

In his first season at Dens Park, Bowyer won 54% of his matches in charge and led the club to their first title since 2014 as well as the League Cup quarter-final and SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

He also won two Manager of the Month awards through the campaign.

Blackpool

That success has seen his former side Blackpool take notice, according to bookmaker BetVictor.

As he did at Dundee, Bowyer led the Seasiders to an immediate return to League One after relegation to English football’s fourth tier.

Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion through the League Two play-offs. Image: Shutterstock.

However, he resigned at the beginning of the following season before taking managerial roles at Bradford City and Salford City and then moving north of the border last year.

Blackpool are in a similar position this summer with relegation from the Championship already confirmed.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie, well-known for his time at Queen of the South, has been in charge since Mick McCarthy left Bloomfield Road a month ago but couldn’t save the club from the drop.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer is on a rolling contract. Image: SNS

Now the bookies have Bowyer as odds-on favourite to take over this summer.

BetVictor say Bowyer is 4/5 to take over ahead of Pete Wild at 4/1 and Graham Alexander and Richie Wellens at 8/1.

Bowyer and Dundee managing director John Nelms have been non-committal over the future of the club’s manager beyond the summer.

Asked about his manager’s future, Nelms said: “Let’s enjoy the win and then look at everybody and see where we are going.”

Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Dundee could target former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as Bowyer’s replacement.

Davidson was part of the Scotland coaching team during Gordon Strachan’s time in charge of the national side, and the Dee technical director is understood to rate the 46-year-old highly.

Zach Robinson

Zach Robinson celebrates at Ochilview after finding the net against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, another Dundee favourite linked with a move to Blackpool is on-loan striker Zach Robinson.

The 20-year-old finished the season as the club’s top league goalscorer with 12, including one in Friday’s 5-3 title-winning performance at Queen’s Park.

He has returned to parent club AFC Wimbledon after his successful loan spell at Dens Park and has a year left on his contract with the League Two club.

But he could be moving up the pyramid with Reading, Hull and Bolton also credited with interest in the striker, according to London News Online.

