Dundee manager Gary Bowyer installed as bookies favourite for Blackpool job – with ex-St Johnstone boss touted as replacement

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been installed as bookies favourite to return to relegated Blackpool this summer.

And ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has been touted as a potential replacement.

Bowyer’s Blackpool link comes just days after he led the Dark Blues to the Championship trophy, making them a Premiership club once more next season.

In his first season at Dens Park, Bowyer won 54% of his matches in charge and led the club to their first title since 2014 as well as the League Cup quarter-final and SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

He also won two Manager of the Month awards through the campaign.

Blackpool

That success has seen his former side Blackpool take notice, according to bookmaker BetVictor.

As he did at Dundee, Bowyer led the Seasiders to an immediate return to League One after relegation to English football’s fourth tier.

However, he resigned at the beginning of the following season before taking managerial roles at Bradford City and Salford City and then moving north of the border last year.

Blackpool are in a similar position this summer with relegation from the Championship already confirmed.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie, well-known for his time at Queen of the South, has been in charge since Mick McCarthy left Bloomfield Road a month ago but couldn’t save the club from the drop.

Now the bookies have Bowyer as odds-on favourite to take over this summer.

BetVictor say Bowyer is 4/5 to take over ahead of Pete Wild at 4/1 and Graham Alexander and Richie Wellens at 8/1.

Bowyer and Dundee managing director John Nelms have been non-committal over the future of the club’s manager beyond the summer.

Asked about his manager’s future, Nelms said: “Let’s enjoy the win and then look at everybody and see where we are going.”

Callum Davidson

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Dundee could target former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as Bowyer’s replacement.

Davidson was part of the Scotland coaching team during Gordon Strachan’s time in charge of the national side, and the Dee technical director is understood to rate the 46-year-old highly.

Zach Robinson

Meanwhile, another Dundee favourite linked with a move to Blackpool is on-loan striker Zach Robinson.

The 20-year-old finished the season as the club’s top league goalscorer with 12, including one in Friday’s 5-3 title-winning performance at Queen’s Park.

He has returned to parent club AFC Wimbledon after his successful loan spell at Dens Park and has a year left on his contract with the League Two club.

But he could be moving up the pyramid with Reading, Hull and Bolton also credited with interest in the striker, according to London News Online.