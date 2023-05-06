Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals half-time team-talk after seeing goal-fest first-half against Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed tempers flared at half-time at Ochilview after a remarkable rollercoaster of a first half during their title success over Queen’s Park.

Moments before the break, Spiders centre-back Charlie Fox had headed in his second of the game to make 3-3 after just 45 minutes.

That goal completed a goal-fest in Stenhousemuir with both teams leading at various points of an incredible opening period.

For five minutes, Queen’s Park had moved top of the table and had a taste of promotion to the top-flight.

But, eventually, Dundee took the game away from their title rivals in the second half to win 5-3 in the winner-takes-all title decider.

That was after some serious calming measures in the dressing-room at half-time.

Watch: Dundee win an eight-goal thriller against Queen's Park in a winner-takes-all title clash to finish top of the Scottish Championship. — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 5, 2023

“We had to calm them down first because there were one or two having words with each other,” Bowyer revealed.

“Calm them down and say ‘we’re OK, we’re alright, we just need to tweak a few things, address a few things’.

“We conceded three goals from set-plays which was just totally unlike us.

“We spoke about how we felt we could exploit them.

“I thought the front two were a handful, they did a great job off the ball as well.

“But Luke McCowan deserves an enormous amount of credit. He’s been threatening that goal all season and this week he practiced and practiced and practiced it.

“That was my favourite goal.”

‘Unbelievable’

Four goals flew in by the 16th minute with Alex Jakubiak opening the scoring before Fox and Connor Shields had turned the game on its head.

But Lee Ashcroft was on hand to volley in to make it 2-2. Then 3-2 as Zach Robinson notched a 13th goal of the season before Fox headed in to level matters at the break.

The half-time team talk worked, however, and Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan sealed a historic victory for the Dark Blues to send them back to the Premiership.

“What a crazy game,” Bowyer added.

“First-half, especially. We hit the bar as well, people forget that.

“Second half we had countless opportunities and their goalie made two unbelievable saves from Kwame Thomas and Ben Williamson.

“Adam Legzdins also makes an unbelievable save at the start of the second half.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the staff, the amount of hours they do. Everyone bought into the way we work and there’s a spirit and character there.

“It’s brilliant. The players were unbelievable and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“The majority were relegated last season and had to change mindset, we’ve only signed one permanent player.

“But the way they reacted was unbelievable.

“The fans had their night on Friday, I’m delighted for them. Their support all season has been great.”