Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary Bowyer

Letting player contracts run down was a strategic decision say Dens chiefs as club celebrate Championship title win.

By George Cran
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee are on the “right track” says owner and chairman Tim Keyes as the club begin to prepare for life as a Premiership club once more.

Keyes joined managing director John Nelms on the pitch among the throng of exuberant fans at Ochilview as the Dark Blues lifted the Championship title.

And work has already begun preparing for next season.

Many questions are yet to be answered over the long-term future at Dundee, including the vast majority of first-team players being out of contract, manager Gary Bowyer’s future and the progress of the stadium project at Camperdown Park.

“What a match. The first half was nerve racking, heart thumping. Incredible,” Keyes said of the 5-3 final day victory over Queen’s Park.

But what about their ‘project’ at Dundee?

“It all helps. The stadium project John and I have been working on now for, jeez, six years.

Dundee chairman Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms (R) with Dundee Lord Provost Bill Campbell ahead of the match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

“Covid derailed us for a while and now it’s back on track. Being back in the Premiership helps a lot in a lot of different ways.

“Everything is progressing nicely. The stadium is progressing, the team is back up, things are good.

“We have always had an idea in mind of what we wanted to do with the club.

“Sometimes it goes the way we want it to, sometimes it doesn’t. But I think we are on the right track.”

Player contracts

Nelms is Keyes’ man on the ground, the club’s managing director and ultimate decision-maker.

And he revealed the decision not to offer any new contracts beyond the end of the season was a strategic gamble.

One he feels has the Dark Blues in a good position to build a squad capable of surviving in the top flight next season.

“Five goals. Five different goalscorers. It was truly a team effort,” Nelms said of Friday’s victory.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee’s title win. Image: SNS

“Going forward, it is now time to kick on. There is no rust in this game.

“We will enjoy this weekend and then back to work to get ready for the top league.

“We wanted to make sure the players were all really focused on winning the league. That is what we have been trying to do.

“If you don’t know what league you are going to be in, it is really hard to build.

“We took the decision this time to hold off until we knew where we were going to be and then work that little bit harder to make sure we are prepared for next season.

“There is risk in everything you do. We took a calculated risk and it worked out. Sometimes it doesn’t, this time it did.”

Luke McCowan sealed the victory at Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
He added: “The last time we didn’t have any contracts to give really.

“It was the same team going into the Premier League that we had in the Championship. Very few changes.

“This time we have a base but we can build on it and bring quite a few more players in.”

Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan

And what about academy products like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan who played key roles in this season’s success?

“Yes, they have all been offered contracts,” Nelms replied.

“We start to talk about that again as we go. We stopped having conversations when we were getting to the business end of the season but they will start up again.”

New stadium

Next question to be answered – what is happening with the stadium project at Camperdown Park?

Nelms previously stated 2025 as the target to be in the new stadium after relenting on a very ambitious 2024 aim.

The stadium plan at Camperdown Park.
News on where the project stands has been scarce this season but the Dee chief offered a little news, including a repeat of the assurance the club would continue at Dens Park next season.

“Planning still has to be approved,” he said.

“Transport Scotland came back a couple of weeks of ago asking us to look at a few more intersections, which we have done.

“It is ticking along ever so slowly. We are behind schedule but everyone is pushing as hard as we can.”

Gary Bowyer

Beaming Dundee boss Gary Bowyer holds the Championship trophy.
And, finally, Gary Bowyer.

The Dundee boss who guided the team back to the Premiership at the first time of asking is on a rolling contract.

So will he be the first man to sit down with looking forward to the new campaign?

“We are going to sit down with Gordon (Strachan) and everybody will get together and start talking about what’s next,” Nelms replied.

“We will let these guys enjoy it for a while and then get down to work.”

Asked again if Bowyer would be one of the first to talk to, the American said: “Let’s enjoy the win and then look at everybody and see where we are going.”

