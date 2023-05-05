Triumphant Dundee boss Gary Bowyer after Championship title success at Queen’s Park: ‘I can’t remember any of it’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer hailed his Championship winning Dundee side after their epic 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues are heading back to the Premiership after an eight-goal thriller at Ochilview sparked wild scenes in the division’s title-decider.

An incredible first half saw six goals fly in, three for each side.

Alex Jakubiak got the chaos started after four minutes before Charlie Fox equalised with a wonderful volley on 10 minutes.

Two minutes later Queen’s Park were in front through Connor Shields and suddenly the Spiders sniffed promotion and the title.

But Dundee were back in front thanks to goals from Lee Ashcroft and Zach Robinson before Fox grabbed his second of the game, making it 3-3 right on half-time.

Eventually the Dark Blues edged in front and took the contest – and the title – away from their rivals with goals from Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan securing the Championship – and Premiership status for next season.

‘Ridiculous!’

“It’s amazing,” Bowyer told the BBC.

“I’m delighted for the players and staff after everything they’ve been through this season. It was the majority of the group that got relegated and they had to change their mindset.

“The way they’ve gone about it, I’ve nothing but praise for them all.

“I can’t remember any of it (the game). Ridiculous!

“The goals we conceded were shocking but the goals we scored; Luke McCowan’s at the end, we’ve worked on that all week in training with Scott Patterson and the way it came off was brilliant.

“So was the resilience of our lads to go 1-0 up then get pegged back and go again.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Fans

Dundee’s 1,111 fans were in full voice as the Dark Blues earned their return to top-flight football at the first time of asking.

But Bowyer had a word for them after the frustration felt against Cove Rangers last week.

“I was a little bit disappointed last week when the fans booed us off when we were top of the league, but that’s modern day football, isnt it?” Bowyer added.

“I’m sure they’ll have a good night tonight.”