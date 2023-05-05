Triumphant Dundee boss Gary Bowyer after Championship title success at Queen’s Park: ‘I can’t remember any of it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Triumphant Dundee boss Gary Bowyer after Championship title success at Queen’s Park: ‘I can’t remember any of it’

The Dark Blues earned their league title after a 5-3 victory in a pulsating final-day decider at Ochilview.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer hailed his Championship winning Dundee side after their epic 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues are heading back to the Premiership after an eight-goal thriller at Ochilview sparked wild scenes in the division’s title-decider.

An incredible first half saw six goals fly in, three for each side.

Alex Jakubiak got the chaos started after four minutes before Charlie Fox equalised with a wonderful volley on 10 minutes.

Two minutes later Queen’s Park were in front through Connor Shields and suddenly the Spiders sniffed promotion and the title.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee’s title win. Image: SNS

But Dundee were back in front thanks to goals from Lee Ashcroft and Zach Robinson before Fox grabbed his second of the game, making it 3-3 right on half-time.

Eventually the Dark Blues edged in front and took the contest – and the title – away from their rivals with goals from Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan securing the Championship – and Premiership status for next season.

‘Ridiculous!’

“It’s amazing,” Bowyer told the BBC.

“I’m delighted for the players and staff after everything they’ve been through this season. It was the majority of the group that got relegated and they had to change their mindset.

“The way they’ve gone about it, I’ve nothing but praise for them all.

Dundee’s Luke McCowan (right) scores the goal that clinches the title for Dundee. Image: PA.

“I can’t remember any of it (the game). Ridiculous!

“The goals we conceded were shocking but the goals we scored; Luke McCowan’s at the end, we’ve worked on that all week in training with Scott Patterson and the way it came off was brilliant.

“So was the resilience of our lads to go 1-0 up then get pegged back and go again.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

Fans

Dundee’s 1,111 fans were in full voice as the Dark Blues earned their return to top-flight football at the first time of asking.

But Bowyer had a word for them after the frustration felt against Cove Rangers last week.

“I was a little bit disappointed last week when the fans booed us off when we were top of the league, but that’s modern day football, isnt it?” Bowyer added.

“I’m sure they’ll have a good night tonight.”

