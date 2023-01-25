Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will continue to play home games at Dens Park next season, the club have confirmed.

Plans to build a new stadium at Camperdown Park are still ongoing but the move from the club’s home of over 120 years won’t happen soon.

Concerns have been raised by fans that the Dark Blues would be left homeless during the gap between Dens Park being sold and the new ground being made ready.

Plans are to groundshare during the period Camperdown is constructed but managing director John Nelms has vowed the club would never be without a home and they would not leave Dens before work had begun on their new home.

Planning permission for the new ground is yet to be submitted while the purchase of Dens Park itself from local businessman John Bennett hasn’t happened yet either.

Clarity

Fan group Dee4Life had raised concerns with the club and have received an answer from the club’s general manager Greg Fenton.

A statement on their website read: “At our AGM back in November, and via subsequent communications, our members made it clear how worried they were about speculation that the sale of Dens Park was imminent, with Dundee FC having to ground share from 2023/24.

“As you know we previously contacted the club for clarity over aspects of the new stadium proposals and today general manager Greg Fenton confirmed to Dee4Life director Kenny Valentine that the club will still be playing at Dens next season.

“We welcome this and thank Greg for taking the time to address what was the biggest single concern expressed by the members we have spoken to.”

The plan to remain at Dens next term was confirmed by the club when approached by Courier Sport.