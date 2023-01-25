Ron Wood: Former Weekly News journalist and angling columnist dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ron Wood: Former Weekly News journalist and angling columnist dies

By Chris Ferguson
January 25 2023, 11.00am
Former journalist Ron Wood wrote the angling column in the Evening Telegraph for many years..
Ron Wood, a former Weekly News sub editor and Evening Telegraph angling columnist, has died aged 86.

He spent almost 40 years working with publishers DC Thomson after starting on magazines then transferring to newspapers.

His popular column, written under the pseudonym RRW, ran for 26 years from 1982 until 2008.

Ronald Ross Wood, or Ron as he preferred, was born in Dundee in May 1936 at Maryfield Hospital to his Edinburgh-born parents Netta and Alec Wood, who had moved to Dundee for Alec’s work as a pharmaceutical sales rep.

Language skills

Ron attended Grove Academy where he particularly enjoyed studying languages and English literature.

When he left school, he worked as a clerk for the then Dundee Corporation, in the slaughterhouse.

Shortly after, he was called up for National Service and became an instructor in the Royal Signals, based in Catterick and Lincoln.

On his return to civilian life, Ron returned to work for the corporation as a rent collector, then as clerk with the parks department.

He met his wife-to-be, Dorothy, at the JM Ballroom and, when he asked to accompany her home, he was surprised that they both lived on Balgavies Avenue, one at the top and one at the bottom.

Marriage

The couple married in 1959 at Craigiebank Church and their first child, Rosslynne, was born in 1961. The following year, Ron began his illustrious career with DC Thomson.

After a spell in the fiction department, he worked on several women’s magazines including Secrets, My Weekly and Family Star.

Ron moved to the Weekly News in 1969, progressing through the ranks to become one of the sub-editors with additional responsibilities of cartoon editor, record reviewer and the man in charge of Ask Sue and Top Tips.

In 1982, in addition to his daily responsibilities, Ron began writing the weekly Angling Diary in the Evening Telegraph.

One of Ron Wood’s angling columns from the Evening Telegraph.

His column covered the length and breadth of Scotland’s rivers and lochs where Ron regularly fished.

He was a member of Monifieth Trout Angling Club, where he organised competitions and enjoyed annual trips to the far-flung reaches of Scotland.

Ron was also a keen golfer and a member of the Press Golf Club, and Grange Golf Club, however, angling was his main hobby, and on his retirement his colleagues presented him with a top-of-the-range outboard motor.

Devotion

In 2008, Dorothy suffered a major stroke, and it was at this point that Ron made his decision to give up his beloved angling column and his angling club to devote himself to Dorothy’s recovery.

Dorothy died in January last year. Ron didn’t recover from the loss and died peacefully on Friday 13 January 2023.

He is survived by his daughters Rosslynne Forbes and Lesley McKendrick, his two grandsons, Jordan and Adam, and great-granddaughters Amber (14 months) and Hazel (10 months).

The funeral service is on Thursday 26 January at 1pm at J and J Gray, Perth Road, Dundee.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

