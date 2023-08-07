Council to decide next week whether Aberdour car park should be torn up

Fife Council will decide next week whether a well-used Aberdour car park should be torn up.

Cala Homes built the temporary parking area opposite its Inchcolm Green development last year.

It was mooted by the council when it approved plans for the 84-home estate.

However, the paved area off Main Street was only intended to be for 16 weeks to give residents a place to park while work was carried out to widen the road.

And an application by Cala Homes to extend the period to four years to provide additional parking for contractors was refused.

The council said the decision was prompted by flood concerns, a view shared by some residents.

And officers added that the extra parking would no longer be needed once the road was widened.

But Cala hopes the refusal will be overturned at an appeal hearing by Fife’s planning review body on August 14.

Aberdour car park is well used

If the appeal fails, the car park may have to be torn up and the land returned to agricultural use.

Steven Cooper, Cala Homes planning manager, said: “In providing the car parking area, Cala has sought to comply with the council’s request for safe, off-street parking for residents while works were undertaken on Main Street.

“The car park has been, and continues to be, well used by locals outwith working hours and on the weekends.

“Permission was requested for a longer period up until December 2025 at the latest to enable use by contractors.”

Mr Cooper said available space on the site would become more limited as the development progresses.

And the parking area would prevent congestion on the main road.

Refusal ‘detrimental to residents’

“The car park will be removed following completion of work on site by Cala or December 2025, whichever is sooner,” he said.

“And the land will be reinstated to its previous use.

“We have received feedback from local residents who were disappointed that the original application was turned down.

“In our view refusal of the appeal would only be detrimental to those residents who currently make use of the car park.

“We therefore hope the decision is overturned by the review body.”