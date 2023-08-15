Major delays reported heading into Fife after ‘four car’ crash on Queensferry Crossing

Major delays are reported heading into Fife following a crash on the Queensferry Crossing.

One northbound lane of the bridge was closed after the crash at around 6pm.

It has since re-opened but motorists are still facing delays.

UPDATE ❗⌚18:28#M90 Queensferry Crossing All lanes are now running, following an earlier collision, however travel time Northbound is 26 minutes.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ypOXkSexBl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 15, 2023

Official reports say delays are currently sitting at around 26 minutes.

However motorists report that traffic heading for Fife is queuing far back towards Edinburgh with traffic trying to get on to the bridge.

One motorist, speaking on Fife Jammer Locations said that four vehicles were involved leading to traffic moving slowly in one lane.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

