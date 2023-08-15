Fife Major delays reported heading into Fife after ‘four car’ crash on Queensferry Crossing Traffic is reported to be slow after one Northbound lane of the bridge is closed By Lindsey Hamilton August 15 2023, 6.41pm Share Major delays reported heading into Fife after ‘four car’ crash on Queensferry Crossing Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4642168/major-delays-heading-into-fife/ Copy Link Traffic queuing northbound on the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Major delays are reported heading into Fife following a crash on the Queensferry Crossing. One northbound lane of the bridge was closed after the crash at around 6pm. It has since re-opened but motorists are still facing delays. UPDATE ❗⌚18:28#M90 Queensferry Crossing All lanes are now running, following an earlier collision, however travel time Northbound is 26 minutes.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/ypOXkSexBl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 15, 2023 Official reports say delays are currently sitting at around 26 minutes. However motorists report that traffic heading for Fife is queuing far back towards Edinburgh with traffic trying to get on to the bridge. Queensferry Crossing incident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services One motorist, speaking on Fife Jammer Locations said that four vehicles were involved leading to traffic moving slowly in one lane. Police Scotland has been asked to comment. MORE FOLLOWS